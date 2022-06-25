Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura

+ 16

Chapel • Irati, Architects: Canalli Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 30 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , Fernando Antonio Canalli , Michelangelo Mármores e Granitos Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Fernando Antônio Canalli, Natalia Lachowski Canalli

City : Irati

Text description provided by the architects. The Maria Catarina Chapel is located in a preserved forest environment surrounded by century-old araucaria trees, in the same location as Casa Pinho. Our premises were: minimalistic choices of materials and lines; open and integrated with the landscape; welcoming both the individual and the collective.

The resistance and low maintenance led us to choose exposed concrete, and the existence of wood stored by the family, for the artisanal work of the modulated panels. The work implementation was guided by the position of the sunset and the verticality of the nearby araucarias that naturally create a sensation of monumentality. With a close look, it is a chapel, and in the distance, a “Cathedral”. This described set fuses sensations of introspection and expansion, inside and outside, contained and grandiosity.

At the Capela's focal point, where the sun sets, we have placed a pure silk canvas with a watercolor painting by Fernando Canalli. This represents the Espírito Santo Paranista, which uses the symbol of pine and pine trees, referring to the identity of the State of Paraná and the farm.