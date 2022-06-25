We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura

Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura

Save this project
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Forest
© Eduardo Macarios

Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ForestMaria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, DeckMaria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ColumnMaria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Forest, Garden+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Chapel
Irati,
  • Architects: Canalli Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Adobe, Fernando Antonio Canalli, Michelangelo Mármores e Granitos
  • Lead Architects : Fernando Antônio Canalli, Natalia Lachowski Canalli
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Forest, Garden
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The Maria Catarina Chapel is located in a preserved forest environment surrounded by century-old araucaria trees, in the same location as Casa Pinho. Our premises were: minimalistic choices of materials and lines; open and integrated with the landscape; welcoming both the individual and the collective.

Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Eduardo Macarios

The resistance and low maintenance led us to choose exposed concrete, and the existence of wood stored by the family, for the artisanal work of the modulated panels. The work implementation was guided by the position of the sunset and the verticality of the nearby araucarias that naturally create a sensation of monumentality. With a close look, it is a chapel, and in the distance, a “Cathedral”. This described set fuses sensations of introspection and expansion, inside and outside, contained and grandiosity.

Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Deck
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Image 15 of 16
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Image 16 of 16
Sections
Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Column
© Eduardo Macarios

At the Capela's focal point, where the sun sets, we have placed a pure silk canvas with a watercolor painting by Fernando Canalli. This represents the Espírito Santo Paranista, which uses the symbol of pine and pine trees, referring to the identity of the State of Paraná and the farm.

Save this picture!
Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Irati - Estado de Paraná, Brasil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Canalli Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapel
Cite: "Maria Catarina Chapel / Canalli Arquitetura" [Capela Maria Catarina / Canalli Arquitetura] 25 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984131/maria-catarina-chapel-canalli-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream