For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North
For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography
© Mona Janghorban

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior PhotographyFor the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior PhotographyFor the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior PhotographyFor the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Tehran, Iran
For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography
© Mona Janghorban

Text description provided by the architects. After the opening of “Argo Contemporary Art Museum & Cultural Centre” led by ASA North, the firm showed another side to their practice: one focusing on atmosphere, assemblage, and curation rather than the traditional architectural efforts that the museum’s visitors associated with the firm.

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography
© Mona Janghorban

Located in the underground gallery of Pejman Foundation’s Argo, ASA North designed the layout for an exhibition named ‘For the Sake of Calmness’ with its sister studio ASA South. The show focuses on a film by renowned Iranian photographer Newsha Tavakolian that goes by the same name as the exhibition. The film’s premiere at this exhibition was a 20-minute personal visual experience that came together after the artist interviewed over 100 women, over nearly four years.

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Image 10 of 16
Floor plan
For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Image 11 of 16
Floor plan

ASA North–South’s design transforms the dead-end underground gallery space into "a never-ending space" by placing a borderless mirror at its end, accompanied by an inviting red carpet. This also allows visitors to watch the film directly on the screen or indirectly via its reflection on the mirrored surface.

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography
© Mona Janghorban

The general atmosphere of the exhibition is an experimental take on reality that centers on sensory stimulation. According to the curators “we thought it would be interesting to transform the tunnel-like finite space into a “welcoming and seductive” infinite space. Our memory is used to experience films in dark spaces and here, the lights were kept on during the exhibition of the film in the middle of a mirror and a screen. This “in-between” zone, together with the artist’s monologue, provoked the senses and simultaneously was intimate and distant”.

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography
© Mona Janghorban

About the exhibition design of For the Sake of Calmness, the artist states: The effect was intense – “Like the viewer is inside the film”.

For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North - Interior Photography, Facade
© Mona Janghorban

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, District 12, Taghavi Shirazi St, Iran

Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North
Cite: "For the Sake of Calmness Exhibition / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North" 21 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984024/for-the-sake-of-calmness-exhibition-ahmadreza-schricker-architecture-north-asa-north> ISSN 0719-8884

