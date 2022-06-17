We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Exterior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze

Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior PhotographyMeama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior PhotographyMeama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Exterior PhotographyMeama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior Photography+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bar
Batumi, Georgia
Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Exterior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze

Text description provided by the architects. Meama Collect Beach bars are temporary seasonal installations on Batumi sea coast, that serve as a coffee and cocktail brand’s anchor points.

Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze
Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze

The eye‐catcher is the cloud‐like, light‐weight, dynamic canopy, that interacts with the constant wind. The main objective was to create a temporary assembly that would be dismantled and reassembled easily. The structure touches the ground at one point, and as it raises, it expands into a 100-square meter canopy. In order to respond to the beach atmosphere, and to avoid a heavy appearance, the frame is enclosed with fabric belts. These lightweight shading devices respond even to a gentle breeze and create the feeling of the sea waves.

Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Image 17 of 17
Axo diagram

The concept was informed by its location. Fixed in the middle of the coast, between the lively shore and the very active Batumi boulevard, its round shape is welcoming visitors from around. The round bar, arranged around the structural core, accommodates all operations and essential storage facilities. The space around the bar is a platform that allows flexible, self‐configurable sitting arrangements for various visitor groups as needed.

Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze
Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Exterior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze
Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Interior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze

At night, as the beach gets dark, the self‐illuminating canopy acts as a lantern that attracts people and spreads soft light to the surroundings.

Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Exterior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze
Meama Collect Beach Bar / Khmaladze Architects - Exterior Photography
© Giorgi Khmaladze

This object is in constant motion, which blends with the rhythm and refreshing atmosphere of the seashore.

Address:Batumi, Georgia

About this office
Khmaladze Architects
Office

