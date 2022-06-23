We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography
© Dennis De Smet

Master Plan, Social Housing
Vleteren, Belgium
Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dennis De Smet

Text description provided by the architects. For a new social residential area in Oost-Vleteren, we designed high-quality housing, with a focus on the spatial layout of the plan, a dynamic roof landscape, and an uncommon detailing. The architecture of the connected houses is surprising and offers each house its own identity, a clearly readable entrance zone, and is composed out of a varied and daring material pallet.

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography
© Dennis De Smet

The project proves that social housing doesn’t have to be ‘boring’, ‘mainstream’, or ‘cheap’. Spatial quality and a carefully thought out detailing and materialization can lead to a surprising result, within the strict preconditions of the budgetary framework set out by the VMSW (the flemish society for social housing).

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography
© Dennis De Smet
Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Image 20 of 25
Site Plan
Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography
© Dennis De Smet
Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dennis De Smet

The design, which was developed within an existing master plan, generates a captivating urban quality with the design of semi-detached houses under double gable roofs, perpendicular to the façade. The uncommon detailing  leads to a strong identity of the new neighborhood:

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography
© Dennis De Smet

The tiled roofs cantilever using robust wooden beams and mark a sheltered entrance area. Wall tiles are accompanied by a zinc bead finish, resulting in special roof edges that alternatively go up and down. Windows and doors are provided with two different colors for fixed and opening parts. A regional ocher yellow brickwork is used in a wild bond.

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography
© Dennis De Smet

The aim is to achieve maximum integration of the collective housing project in the environment. By treating both housing projects (rental and owner-occupied) in the same way, they acquire a strong identity and clear legibility. Both constructions are designed in a very rational way. Limited spans, continuous load-bearing lines over different floors, and a simple roof construction allow to work with simple construction methods and avoid complicated and expensive constructions.

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Image 19 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Image 21 of 25
Upper Floor Plan

The aim is to realize residential buildings with a pleasant and healthy indoor climate in all circumstances, with minimal energy consumption, without losing sight of today's economic reality. We only work with cost-effective measures with a feasible payback period. Impact on the environment is limited by the choice of materials with a low environmental impact and a favorable life cycle assessment (LCA). The aim of these measures is to create a better living environment and thus positively influence the comfort of the resident.

Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dennis De Smet

Project location

Address:Oostvleteren, 8640 Vleteren, Belgium

Urbain Architectencollectief
Cite: "Woesten Social Housing / Urbain Architectencollectief" 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983761/woesten-social-housing-urbain-architectencollectief> ISSN 0719-8884

