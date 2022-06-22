Sustainable Radiant Cooling Solutions for Cool Summers and Warm Winters

Sustainability and comfort are top priorities in any new build or renovation project these days. Green construction means taking measures to reduce emissions and achieve a high degree of energy efficiency, both during construction and in terms of subsequent building use. And well-being is a key factor in any type of building, whether a home, a hotel or an office complex; after all, the right conditions have a beneficial effect on people’s health and productivity.

One way to integrate these aspects into daily life is by using radiant cooling during summer, as it can beexceptionally energy-efficient and can ensure pleasantly comfortable temperatures.

The energy-efficient and sustainable option

Radiant cooling systems spread the cold evenly, thus ensuring a pleasant temperature at all times. They cool the surfaces of a room, which then emit the cool temperature to the room itself, giving a particularly pleasant atmosphere to the space. And because – unlike air-conditioning or fan-based cooling systems – there are no draughts, there are also no swirls of dust. Another benefit is that they enable maximum creative freedom in terms of interior design thanks to their installation in flooring, walls or ceilings. Radiant temperature control systems also score highly when it comes to sustainability. They are exceptionally energy-efficient on account of even temperature distribution and low flow temperatures. At the same time, they can be easily combined with renewable energies, e.g. in the form of heat pumps.

Cooling is important for a productive working environment

Today’s energy efficiency standards mean that buildings are increasingly well insulated, with modern building shells keeping the heat inside. While this ensures coziness in winter, it also results in high temperatures during summer. Consequently, temperatures above the comfort threshold of 26°C are becoming increasingly common in indoor spaces. Studies show, for instance, that ambient temperature has a considerable impact on personal productivity – and we find rooms that are too hot even more unpleasant than those that are too cold. In a nutshell, cooling in summer is the only way to ensure comfortable temperatures all year round.

A wide range of cooling systems for any building type

The Uponor product portfolio encompasses systems to meet a variety of requirements, which can provide pleasant temperatures all year round in office complexes, hotels and residential properties.

When using radiant cooling solutions instead of fan coil units, the global cost savings can be up to 59% after 15 years. This also means up to 42% reduction of CO2 compared to conventional fan coil units.

Download the Uponor whitepaper on Global Cost study for different HVAC solutions in hotels. For more information on ceiling cooling solutions, visit the official website. Lastly, to see some of the cooling projects that have been completed, visit the Uponor references page.