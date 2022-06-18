DJI Retail Store / E Studio

+ 21

Chief Designer : Junjian Fan, Xuanzhuo Zhou

Design Team : Chenxi Huang

City : Foshan

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. With the redefinition of retail space, physical retail space is no longer a simple consumer space. The innovative application of new technologies in the field of commercial real estate not only satisfies consumers’ increasing needs for product quality, personalization, and diversification but also endows physical retail space with more possibilities.

DJI is a tech company that endeavors to empower creativity and innovation for all people. Founded in 2006, DJI has advanced made groundbreaking leaps in the realm of drones, handheld cameras, robots & education, etc, leading the industry in providing products, solutions, and services to creators, and reshaping people’s way of living.

E-Studio has been working with DJI closely in the past two years in the practice of retail space for tech, with the ambition to create the best site for the next-generation retail experience.

This project is located in “OCT HARBOUR PLUS”, one of the most popular commercial centers in Shunde, Foshan. In the design, the idea is to preserve the uniqueness of the site, and simultaneously introduce contemporary elements to it. The building responds to the rather rectilinear site with a clean polygon massing, maximizing the view for the block while offering a distinct and futuristic identity to the OCT HARBOUR. The façade is designed to be a glass curtain wall, with an LED logo of DJI. The concise design blends the building environment seamlessly as if it’s hidden or becomes part of the landscape itself.

Since the original building has a pitched roof, the design of the irregular soffit becomes a challenge, How to find the balance between function and beauty. We believe that in Digital Age, hasty redecoration without effort is often futile and tedious. Considering the overall environment of the store, designers decided to adopt a soft film system for parts of the soffit, and use folded lines to help light diffuse through the film, simulating a uniform and translucent natural light effect.

Save this picture! Inside of the ceiling. Image Courtesy of E Studio

The second floor adopts a more flexible and open layout, with double-height space to enhance the connection between the two levels, creating permeability throughout the. The Workshop area is designed to be simple and clean, with square wood benches in rows to serve as a resting place for customers and can be arranged to hold sessions and workshops.

In the future, E-Studio will continue the endeavor to explore retail space design, and search for the critical points in designing such space, from the artistic application of technology and new materials to the creation of diversified social interaction and an open environment, in the hope of pushing retail design to a new level.