We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. China
  5. DJI Retail Store / E Studio

DJI Retail Store / E Studio

Save this project
DJI Retail Store / E Studio

DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, FacadeDJI Retail Store / E Studio - Image 3 of 21DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Commercial Architecture, Store
Foshan, China
  • Interior Designers: E Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tony Tan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
Southeast View. Image © Tony Tan

Text description provided by the architects. With the redefinition of retail space, physical retail space is no longer a simple consumer space. The innovative application of new technologies in the field of commercial real estate not only satisfies consumers’ increasing needs for product quality, personalization, and diversification but also endows physical retail space with more possibilities.

Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
Main Entrance. Image © Tony Tan
Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Table
Reception. Image © Tony Tan

DJI is a tech company that endeavors to empower creativity and innovation for all people. Founded in 2006, DJI has advanced made groundbreaking leaps in the realm of drones, handheld cameras, robots & education, etc, leading the industry in providing products, solutions, and services to creators, and reshaping people’s way of living.

Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
Exhibition. Image © Tony Tan
Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography
Exhibition. Image © Tony Tan

E-Studio has been working with DJI closely in the past two years in the practice of retail space for tech, with the ambition to create the best site for the next-generation retail experience. 

This project is located in “OCT HARBOUR PLUS”, one of the most popular commercial centers in Shunde, Foshan. In the design, the idea is to preserve the uniqueness of the site, and simultaneously introduce contemporary elements to it. The building responds to the rather rectilinear site with a clean polygon massing, maximizing the view for the block while offering a distinct and futuristic identity to the OCT HARBOUR. The façade is designed to be a glass curtain wall, with an LED logo of DJI. The concise design blends the building environment seamlessly as if it’s hidden or becomes part of the landscape itself.

Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Exhibition Area. Image © Tony Tan
Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Exhibition Area. Image © Tony Tan

Since the original building has a pitched roof, the design of the irregular soffit becomes a challenge, How to find the balance between function and beauty. We believe that in Digital Age, hasty redecoration without effort is often futile and tedious. Considering the overall environment of the store, designers decided to adopt a soft film system for parts of the soffit, and use folded lines to help light diffuse through the film, simulating a uniform and translucent natural light effect.

Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Image 16 of 21
Inside of the ceiling. Image Courtesy of E Studio
Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Image 14 of 21
Light Membrane. Image © Tony Tan

The second floor adopts a more flexible and open layout, with double-height space to enhance the connection between the two levels, creating permeability throughout the. The Workshop area is designed to be simple and clean, with square wood benches in rows to serve as a resting place for customers and can be arranged to hold sessions and workshops.

Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography
Workshop. Image © Tony Tan
Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
Exhibition Area. Image © Tony Tan

In the future, E-Studio will continue the endeavor to explore retail space design, and search for the critical points in designing such space, from the artistic application of technology and new materials to the creation of diversified social interaction and an open environment, in the hope of pushing retail design to a new level.

Save this picture!
DJI Retail Store / E Studio - Image 3 of 21
Appearance. Image © Tony Tan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Foshan, Guangdong, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
E Studio
Office

Products

WoodGlassPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina
Cite: "DJI Retail Store / E Studio" 18 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983593/dji-retail-store-e-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Appearance. Image © Tony Tan

大疆线下零售店 / E Studio 壹所设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream