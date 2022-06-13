Araucaria Greenhouse / Angá Arquitetura

+ 28

Greenhouse • Architects: Angá Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 33 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Concresteel

Project Team : Carolina Gurgel, Camila Caiuby, Gabriela Panico

Woodworks : Móveis de Campos

Engineering : Abitante Engenharia e Arquitetura

Locksmiths : Serralheria Pinheiro

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set among the Araucaria trees, surrounded by farm animals, the greenhouse was designed so that the family could care for the plants, play games and spend time together in a single space.

The greenhouse has a simple volume. The front part has a low stone wall and glass windows with iron frames. The back stone wall hides the open storage room behind the greenhouse, as well as serves as a background for the wooden bookcase. The ceiling is mostly made of glass, with shingle tiles at the back, to protect the wooden bookcase and storage.

On both sides of the greenhouse, stone containers with iron lids are used to store soil and fertilizer, as well as a compost bin. The materials were decided based on the existing house on the property: wood and stone. The stone and glass would also disappear into the landscape, which is full of vegetation.

The tiled floor, shelves, and counter were designed to withstand the humidity of the plants. So that the space would not be impersonal and uninteresting, the floor was given a diagonal black and white design. In the background, a wooden bookcase completes the environment, making it cozier and offering space to store and display objects and decorative pieces of the family.

A table was placed in the center, serving as support for the work and handling of plants and, at the same time, becoming a meeting space: moments of leisure with puzzles and bringing the family together for a good chat accompanied by wine. A U-shaped counter and shelves surround the table and fill the space with pots and plants. The idea was that sitting at the table, everyone would be surrounded by flowers.