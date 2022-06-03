We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Duan Wu Community / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Duan Wu Community / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Waterfront area. Image © Yilong ZhaoNear water buildings. Image © Yilong ZhaoBig house cluster. Image © Yilong ZhaoCurtilage path. Image © Yilong Zhao+ 52

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Urban Design, Renovation
Miluo, China
  • Design Team : Yue Shen, Wenzhu Dai, Jinjian Lei, Ren Sheng, Leshuang Xiong, Ying Bao, Shifei Yang, Xian Cai
  • Construction Drawing Team : Liping Ren (Principal engineer ), Weijing Jiang (Architecture), Jie Xu (structure), Xiaoyun Li (water supply and drainage), Zhihui Dong (Electrical), Xufeng Zhu (HVAC)
  • Client : Miluo Cultural Tourism Group
  • City : Miluo
  • Country : China
Waterfront area. Image © Yilong Zhao
Text description provided by the architects. This project serves as a community for relocated suburban residents, which includes 400 households from six nearby villages. Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2021, as villagers moved in and a variety of small businesses started to bloom, a sense of community has formed spontaneously.

Near water buildings. Image © Yilong Zhao
Live Under the Roof: Then and Now. The layout of most local villages is spread out and spotty, which lacks coherence and interaction between neighborhoods. While we intend to keep the necessary separation to respect residents’ privacy, we also try to emulate modes of social life via placemaking, to revive the ever-dwindling sense of community in the modern era. Our mission to emulate such social interaction stems from the study of a historic type of architecture –“Northern Hunan Big House”, which promotes such a lifestyle.

original site aerial view. Image Courtesy of ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Big house roof. Image © Yilong Zhao
To Emulate an Old Lifestyle. As a community for large families, a clear organizational logic is created by using a hierarchy of axes and courtyards. The roofs are always interconnected to provide protection and shade. We tried to decompose such organization with a linear process: understanding the axes - studying the figure-ground - separating the households - un-ritualizing, and finally, sorting. As a result, six basic components are identified to form a variety of combinations that enable motorized traffic at the perimeter while keeping the courtyards at their cores.

A courtyard that fluctuates with the terrain. Image © Yilong Zhao
Connection of roof. Image © Yilong Zhao
The Inter-connected. As the houses are separated to respect residents’ privacy needs, the inter-connectivity of roofs serves as an important factor in our design philosophy, as it defines the locals’ unique lifestyle over the course of history. We use steel and wood to recreate and emphasize such structures, in the hope of encouraging interactions between neighbors.

The space under the eaves. Image © Yilong Zhao
Open courtyard. Image © Yilong Zhao
Epilogue： The best of both worlds. During the photo shoot, we met an elderly having a great time hanging out with his neighbors. He told us that he really enjoyed living in a house that was separated from others. We are pleased to find the project as a successful manifestation of our philosophy -- a closely-knit community that promotes social connectivity and respects personal space at the same time.

Night view of the settlement. Image © Yilong Zhao
Night view of the settlement. Image © Yilong Zhao
Project location

Address:Quzi Cultural Park, Miluo City, Hunan Province, China

ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Duan Wu Community / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 03 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982952/duan-wu-community-zaozuo-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Square dance time. Image © Yilong Zhao

汨罗“端午人家”乡村安置聚落 / 造作建筑工作室

