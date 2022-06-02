We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. House Juchi / Fun-arch.studio

House Juchi / Fun-arch.studio

House Juchi / Fun-arch.studio

© Studio Millspace

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Taichung, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: Fun-arch.studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  829
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Studio Millspace
  • Lead Architect : Wei Siang-Yei
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. House juchi is located in the central area of the city. The base is facing a lush green garden road.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

The original concept of the design is based on the mountain-shaped buildings in the city. Like a house that grows out of the earth.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

This design pays special attention to the change of light and shadow. According to the daily life and the natural scene, lots of window scenes are formed, so that the sunlight can be poured into every corner of the wall.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

The Building appearance of the design uses a large amount of stone. From morning to night, let the light and shadow freely present a rich appearance.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Project gallery

Fun-arch.studio
Cite: "House Juchi / Fun-arch.studio" 02 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982872/house-juchi-fun-arctudio> ISSN 0719-8884

© Studio Millspace

巨玺巨砌 / Fun-arch.studio

