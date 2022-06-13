Max 18 House / DG Estudio

+ 22

Houses • Spain Architects: DG Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Mariela Apollonio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Arkoslight Ondarreta TREKU Joquer , Porcelanosa Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Isabel Roger Sánchez, Daniel González López

Text description provided by the architects. The greatest challenge we faced in this project was designing a single-family house in a totally empty environment, where our building was meant to be the first one of the neighborhood. We are talking about quite an outdoor-closed house, which is only outward-looking at particular points, in order to protect itself from the immediate surroundings. A big wall protects us from the outside world. A great wall that creates a peaceful inner place to which the house widely opens.

A very simple dwelling with minimalist lines which develop in three heights. The first floor, where the great daily life space is totally opened towards the inner courtyard. The day area is divided into three spaces: living room, dining room, and kitchen arranged around a strong centerpiece, where part of the kitchen cabinet can be used to hold the television set.

The second floor is devoted to the nighttime area, where we can find two child’s bedrooms, a big play area that is outward-looking with views of the orchard, and the main suite bedroom. Finally, on the third floor, we can find the area of facilities, and a great terrace at the very top of the building, becoming an idyllic place to enjoy the most amazing views of the traditional Valencian orchard.