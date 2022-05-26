We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Tijolinhos Apartment/ Mínimo Arquitetura e Design

Tijolinhos Apartment/ Mínimo Arquitetura e Design

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
North Wing, Brazil
  • Architects: Mínimo Arquitetura e Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Consul, Deca, Intelbras, LG, Pedras e granitos - Branco Siena escovado, Tramontina
  • Lead Architect : William Veras
© Júlia Tótoli
Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of the Apt. Tijolinhos was to create a space with total integration, which escaped the traditional logic of division of environments and had the objective of renting for short stays, but which could eventually also house its owner (who cooks and loves to receive guests). Starting from this premise, we proposed a concept of total integration of space, where uses are mixed. But it needed to be a central link between the environments, and this link is the kitchen island counter, which is inserted between the living spaces and has a high table with stools for guests to interact with.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
The metallic structure that also creates a unity between the environments, is multifunctional and crosses the apartment from one side to the other. It was all strapped to the ceiling slab and has multiple functions: at the entrance of the apartment it serves as a closet and bench to put on shoes, then it works as a hanging cupboard for the kitchen island, where it houses dishes and the microwave, and finally, in the sitting area next to the windows, turns into a shelf for objects and plants. The same structure also doubles as a light shelf, where the lighting bounces off the ceiling, bringing a soft and pleasant light to the entire space. Following the same linear logic, an electrified rail parallel to the shelf, with directional spots, punctually illuminates the furniture, paintings and objects.

© Júlia Tótoli
Isometric
Isometric
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Júlia Tótoli
To house cleaning materials and objects, such as stairs and ironing board, a big drawer was designed that is well hidden behind the TV panel. As the space does not have a balcony, the owner's desire was to create an environment that would bring some of this atmosphere into the apartment. With an unobstructed view of an extensive garden and low glass windows, we have arranged furniture, plants and hammock hooks to make this environment more cozy and as close as possible to a balcony.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Project location

Address:North Wing, Brasilia - Federal District, 70297-400, Brazil

Mínimo Arquitetura e Design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailDecoration & OrnamentBrazil
