Tijolinhos Apartment/ Mínimo Arquitetura e Design

Executive Project : Mariana Mello

Carpentry : TDE Marcenaria

City : North Wing

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of the Apt. Tijolinhos was to create a space with total integration, which escaped the traditional logic of division of environments and had the objective of renting for short stays, but which could eventually also house its owner (who cooks and loves to receive guests). Starting from this premise, we proposed a concept of total integration of space, where uses are mixed. But it needed to be a central link between the environments, and this link is the kitchen island counter, which is inserted between the living spaces and has a high table with stools for guests to interact with.

The metallic structure that also creates a unity between the environments, is multifunctional and crosses the apartment from one side to the other. It was all strapped to the ceiling slab and has multiple functions: at the entrance of the apartment it serves as a closet and bench to put on shoes, then it works as a hanging cupboard for the kitchen island, where it houses dishes and the microwave, and finally, in the sitting area next to the windows, turns into a shelf for objects and plants. The same structure also doubles as a light shelf, where the lighting bounces off the ceiling, bringing a soft and pleasant light to the entire space. Following the same linear logic, an electrified rail parallel to the shelf, with directional spots, punctually illuminates the furniture, paintings and objects.

To house cleaning materials and objects, such as stairs and ironing board, a big drawer was designed that is well hidden behind the TV panel. As the space does not have a balcony, the owner's desire was to create an environment that would bring some of this atmosphere into the apartment. With an unobstructed view of an extensive garden and low glass windows, we have arranged furniture, plants and hammock hooks to make this environment more cozy and as close as possible to a balcony.