We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Hoghult House / Fabel Arkitektur

Hoghult House / Fabel Arkitektur

Save this project
Hoghult House / Fabel Arkitektur

© Mikael Olsson© Mikael Olsson© Mikael Olsson© Mikael Olsson+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Karlsborg, Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The Höghult house is a part of a large estate with several old buildings in the middle of the Swedish landscape with old farms, large fields, and endless views over the green forest. The site is steep, with the building on the very top, overlooking the forest and an adjacent lake. The building consists of two equally sized volumes, one closed horizontal timber part, and one open timber framing part. In the closed volume there is a sauna, shower, and bedroom. In the other one, there is a large open room and on both sides of it there is an open patio.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The vision was to add a building to the estate that was both restrained and magnificent at the same time and which had an interaction with the surrounding nature. Simplicity and clarity have been keywords throughout the process. Both parts of the building are made entirely from wood, with old timber techniques that use no nails or screws. The goal was that all additions and materials in the house that were not made of wood be pure, honest, and easy to interpret. The tadelakt, a waterproof lime stone-plaster surface, in the shower and as protection between the fireplace and the timber wall is a dark and shiny contrast to the wooden logs.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
South elevation
South elevation
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The house is built with traditional techniques that are interpreted in a new way. It might look simple but is surprisingly advanced in the details, the glass in the timber framing part for example is mounted in a completely new way invented together by the carpenter. The construction cannot be done by any carpenter, it requires a lot of experience and special knowledge but at the same time it is very simple and possible to maintain if parts of the wood are damaged over time it is very easy to exchange that part to a similar one. Or why not move the entire building in two hundred years?

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fabel Arkitektur
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Hoghult House / Fabel Arkitektur" 24 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982391/hoghult-house-fabel-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream