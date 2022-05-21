Last Days to Vote for The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Award Finalists

Architectural visualizations have reached unthinkable levels, being a great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture. This is why we are proud to announce the second edition of the ArchDaily Architecture Visualization Awards, where we will award the best of the year.

For us, visualizations have become a powerful tool that has helped us to think without limits about the design of our future cities, buildings, and structures. This is one of the reasons why we decided to launch this competition: to find the best talent from around the world and discover who is setting trends with their work and aesthetics, helping us to visualize the future of architecture. For this new edition, in the spirit of being at the forefront of architectural visualization, we have partnered with Enscape. To explore the latest in real-time rendering.

The competition is divided into 4 categories: Interior, Exterior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering by Enscape. Each submission will be evaluated by popular vote and by a jury of ArchDaily Editors and Specialists from Enscape. All visualizations will be evaluated for their creativity and technique. The competition is open to the general public.

All finalists and winners will be widely published by ArchDaily. Winners for the Real-Time rendering category (Popular and Jury) will receive an Enscape 1-year license.

Until May 24th at 23:59 (EST), you can vote for the 10 finalists that will be representing the best in each visualization category: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering. Read below for more details on how to submit your vote, and thank you once again for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.