Office & Library Space GB65 / Metro Arquitetos Associados

+ 26

Architects In Charge : Gustavo Cedroni e Martin Corullon

Construction : DM Engenharia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. METRO Arquitetos Associados, led by partners Gustavo Cedroni and Martin Corullon, was commissioned to design the office, library, and studio of art director Giovanni Bianco - GB65. The spaces are located on different floors of the same building in the Jardins district, in São Paulo, in an area of 140m2 each.

Aiming at a large and connected space, the GB65 office is a project marked by the modular rhythm of a large metal bookcase that occupies and organizes all workspaces. It consists of sliding panels and mobile shelves, which together offer flexibility for the most diverse activities that take place on the site. The unity of the project is accentuated by the hydraulic tile floor, which permeates the entire workspace.

In the library, located a few floors above, the project started from the combination of modular wooden pieces capable of designing all the furniture such as shelves, tables, ceilings, and lamps. Using the same system - solid wood knots and marine plywood panels - it was possible to design all the elements of the art director's library and studio.

"In both projects, we chose to use few materials, we thought that Giovanni's work would fill the space with different colors and shapes. And from the beginning, we wanted a very different atmosphere between the office and the library, and the design resource that we used was in choosing the structuring elements: steel in the office and wood in the library", explains Cedroni.

"Due to the challenge of storing a collection with more than 8 thousand items in the library, we designed a modulation with all the load and variation of dimensions, meeting the functionality with beauty and lightness", concludes Martin.