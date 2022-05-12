We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  SDT House / Ronnie Alroy Architects

SDT House / Ronnie Alroy Architects

SDT House / Ronnie Alroy Architects

© Amit Geron

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Israel
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. The SDT House is a 2-level family house with a basement floor in the Sharon district in Israel. The beauty of the SDT House is in its clear scheme where two opposite courtyards introduce light into the house and connect the spaces around them vertically and horizontally.

© Amit Geron

The depth of the built volume is accentuated by the subtraction of the courtyards and the deep openings.
The Light carves its way deep into the white box ground floor down to the basement through the two opposite courtyards, creating tension between two light wells which accentuates the proportions of the plot.

© Amit Geron
Plan
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The spaces of the house surround the two light courtyards which are interior- exterior spaces connecting the two levels of the house and the spaces around them. Deep openings emphasize the thickness of the walls allowing light to enter deep into the basement.

© Amit Geron

In the heart of the house, above the staircase, an additional avenue of light penetrates from a large skylight, creating an interplay of light through the day with a horizontal floor window. The pool continues carving the ground elongating its footprint in the landscape.

© Amit Geron

The ground floor is elevated enabling the parking to be an integral continuation and hidden from the house and street. A wood element follows the entrance, filtering natural light during the day and introducing artificial light at night. Light hitting the solid box sculpts the space. Outdoors and indoors, material and void appear and change with each passing season.

© Amit Geron

Project gallery

Ronnie Alroy Architects
Ronnie Alroy Architects
Office

"SDT House / Ronnie Alroy Architects" 12 May 2022.

