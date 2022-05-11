We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Chile
  5. Lookout Ñielol / Jaime Inostroza

Lookout Ñielol / Jaime Inostroza

Save this project
Lookout Ñielol / Jaime Inostroza
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

© Andrew Pielage© Andrew Pielage© Andrew Pielage© Andrew Pielage+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
Temuco, Chile
  • Architects: Jaime Inostroza
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andrew Pielage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Rothoblaas, Lecker, Maderas Martini, Trimble
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Text description provided by the architects. Just a seven-minute walk from the center of Temuco is the main entrance of Cerro Ñielol through Prat street. This axis links the foot of the hill to the other edge of the city, the Cautín River. In Chile, there are only seventeen declared natural monuments and one of them is the Ñielol hill. The ascent to the hill starts subtly by a winding path that follows the contour lines of the existing topography. This path formed by the density of shade from the foliage of native trees is suddenly illuminated by rays of light and landscape windows looking out over the city of Temuco.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Reaching its summit at 230 above sea level, the architectural procession is established by a staircase that reaches a large terrace, a horizontal plane on the summit. This horizontal plane becomes an architectural gesture that elevates the gaze over the territory, giving size, scale, and magnitude to the city's valley, configuring its identity. The morphology of this valley is established, where the void is measured by the Conunhueno hill that faces the Ñielol hill, and where the Cautín river can be glimpsed in its lower part as a diagonal avenue of water. So, how to build an architectural project that inhabits the act of ascending and that manages to frame the landscape of this territory?

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Returning to the identity of the traditional dwellings of Temuco, the old houses had a foyer; a double door before entering the privacy of the home. This small space had a door with stained glass; a veil of light that allowed one to catch a glimpse without fully discovering the interior. Therefore, when walking from the street, the step was shortened by glimpsing a silhouette of an interior. This observation of the ancient dwelling of Temuco was what we wanted to preserve.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Since my experience building and designing “El Refugio Atalaya” at Taliesin West (by architect Frank Lloyd Wright), I try to explore a principle of how to elevate or suspend the architectural construction, while a sequence of arrivals becomes an architectural procession where the experience of the inhabitant is qualified by the light. This forms the space and the location. The project seeks to find a measure, a scale between the sky, the trees, and the existing platform.

Save this picture!

The previous viewpoint was already 40 years old with obvious structural deterioration. The structural and architectural study established that the goal was to recover and reinforce the existing concrete bases and to conserve the four existing cypress pillars while building a new body on top of them using Oregon pine wood. The top part of the project is a complete renovation of the lookout structure that existed. Rothoblaas structural screws were used for the joints and links.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

A double-height is established from a base of four by four meters, incorporating a bridge as the main access, defining a threshold from shadow to backlight. When proceeding from this compressed area, the space dilates revealing the height, measured by the gaze. The first level has a continuous lower window that allows the visitor to sit down and contemplate the city from its aerial geography. This height is qualified by the wooden lattice, which, like a veil of light, reveals the foliage of the landscape of the native forest. The second level is reached by means of the staircase, an architectural element that passes from interior to exterior, ending in an upper balcony that makes up the second level. The visitor is now elevated in the aerial profile of the summit.

Save this picture!

When mentioning this project to Fernando Pérez Oyarzun, he mentioned how Alberto Cruz spoke of “The Height and the Altitude”. In a way, the project builds a new altitude for the city of Temuco and becomes an urban meeting space and a gift for the inhabitant. As Frank Lloyd Wright said in his book, The Future of Architecture: “If the thing is successful (the effort of the architect) you cannot imagine that house or that work in any other place than right where it is. It is a grace to its environment, instead of dishonoring it." The project became a gift to the place.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pielage
© Andrew Pielage

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cerro Ñielol, Temuco, Araucanía, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jaime Inostroza
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile
Cite: "Lookout Ñielol / Jaime Inostroza" [Mirador cerro Ñielol / Jaime Inostroza] 11 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981738/lookout-nielol-jaime-inostroza> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream