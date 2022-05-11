Foster + Partners' Salesforce Tower at Sydney Place Tops Out

Foster + Partners' newest office tower in Sydney has topped out, marking the completion of the highest point for the 55-storey building. Salesforce Tower will serve as a centerpiece of the urban district’s reinvigorated masterplan, featuring an array of pedestrian pathways, retail shops, and cafes and bars, further promoting Sydney's identity as a unique cultural destination.

In 2017, Foster + Partners were selected as the winners of an international competition to design the new office tower for Sydney’s Circular Quay, located between George and Pitt streets, just near the city’s famous harbor. The tower contributes to Sydney’s skyline with a series of external cross-braces on the façade, derived from structural stress diagrams. The south façade is broken into three bays, with concrete cores 'book-ending' the three transparent banks of lifts.

The structure also allows flexibility in interior layouts with the core offset to one side, making it suitable to accommodate a whole range of organizations, from new start-ups to large companies. The offset core and column free workspaces maximize views of Sydney Harbor, and create a workspace that optimizes community, collaboration, wellbeing, and productivity for workers.

The tower aims to achieve NABERS 5.5 Star energy performance, a Green Star rating of 6, and is the first ever building in Sydney to achieve Platinum WELL Core and Shell pre-certification rating. Its location provides an abundance of low carbon transport alternatives, including short walking distances to train stations, ferry terminals, and the light rail network along George Street. In addition, the design promotes a low carbon transport approach with a public cycle storage facility, fitting up to 200 bikes and a maintenance station in Sydney’s first ever public bike hub.