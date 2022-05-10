The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Awards are now Open for Public Voting

Architectural visualizations have reached unthinkable levels, being a great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture. This is why we are proud to announce the second edition of the ArchDaily Architecture Visualization Awards, where we will award the best of the year.

For us, visualizations have become a powerful tool that has helped us to think without limits about the design of our future cities, buildings, and structures. This is one of the reasons why we decided to launch this competition: to find the best talent from around the world and discover who is setting trends with their work and aesthetics, helping us to visualize the future of architecture. For this new edition, in the spirit of being at the forefront of architectural visualization, we have partnered with Enscape. To explore the latest in real-time rendering.

The competition is divided into 4 categories: Interior, Exterior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering by Enscape. Each submission will be evaluated by popular vote and by a jury of ArchDaily Editors and Specialists from Enscape. All visualizations will be evaluated for their creativity and technique. The competition is open to the general public.

All finalists and winners will be widely published by ArchDaily. Winners for the Real-Time rendering category (Popular and Jury) will receive an Enscape 1-year license.

Over the coming weeks, your votes will be representing the best in each visualization category: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering. Read below for more details on how to submit your vote, and thank you once again for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.

Save this picture! Northern Wisps by Bartosz Domiczek. Past Exterior Category - Jury Winner.

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of voting first to select a shortlist of 10 visualizations per category, and then to select the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the first stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to vote for one visualization per category. This stage starts on May 10th and ends on May 24th at 11:59 PM EST. After this, 10 visualizations per category will move into the final stage, starting May 25th and ending on June 1st at 11:59 PM EST. The winners will be announced on June 2nd, 2022.

Eligible Visualizations

All submitted visualizations during the open call are eligible for this award.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each visualization belong to the offices and authors mentioned on each visualization page.

First stage

Starting May 10th, 2022, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite visualizations for each of the 4 included in the Awards. One nomination per category.

The first stage ends on May 25th, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST.

The 10 visualizations with the most votes for each category will move on to the finalists' stage.

Finalists Stage

On May 25th, 2020, we will update the platform with the shortlisted visualizations and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end on June 1st, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST.

Save this picture! Lost in Melbourne by by Li Han and Hu Yan, Vicky Lam and RMIT University students . Past Conceptual Category - Jury Winner.

How to Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per stage.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/ava/2022

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on June 2nd, 2022.

Winners of each category will receive a certificate and will widely be promoted on ArchDaily

The 10 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The first stage starts on May 10th and ends on May 24th, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST.

The voting round starts on May 25th and ends on June 1st, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST.

The winners will be announced on the morning (EST) of June 2nd, 2022.

Save this picture! Inner Garden by Tsimailo Lyashenko Partners. Past Interior Category - Popular Vote Winner.

Important notes