We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. HAYDON Nanjing Store / DOMANI

HAYDON Nanjing Store / DOMANI

Save this project
HAYDON Nanjing Store / DOMANI

GIF. Image © Minjie WangGIF. Image © Minjie Wang© Minjie Wang© Minjie Wang+ 42

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store, Retail Interiors
Nanjing, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

Text description provided by the architects. HAYDON, an emerging brand in the high-end multi-brand cosmetics retailer favored by iconic venture capitalists, has been expanding its markets from the most first-tier cities in China at an astonishing speed since 2020 and has invited DOMANI to build the first store in Nanjing. The design concept is sourced from pure literature and echoed a wide creative perspective ranging from Wang Xiaobo's The Green-Haired Sea Monster(1997) to the trendy acid visual style in the 2020s. Its hazy and luscious LSD fantasy challenges the boundaries of beauty and desire, and it's rational while the rebellious tone is in line with the structural changes in Chinese retail consumers.

Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

The main interior material is a customized glass tile, which is baked at a high temperature to give a stable color and an illusionary polarized light through a unique glaze formula on the skin. The design core of these materials ensures an advanced tone of color and a polarized metallic texture while maintaining the white balance of human skin and product color in the space.

The fish-belly-shaped staircase that stretches out from the east side of the space echoes the white circular counter in the middle of the room, as an inexplicable intuition appears in a blurred illusion.

Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

The main display area on the first floor is elevated to form a square platform with corridors on three sides, while the north entrance inside the mall is fully open and the west corridor connecting the street with the interior space of the mall, acting as a sample product experiencing and resting area. This hollow structure provided an effective spot for a unique experience.

Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

The "Twist Showcase" raises a question about the stereotypical definition of displaying shelves as "objects". Featuring personified postures and human behavior patterns, either solo or in a group, the iconic showcases are spread out in the space to create intriguing scenes where dialogues are conducted, so as to go beyond the ordinary.

Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
Save this picture!
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

The second floor adopted linear lights that fitted into the ceiling grid and provided a floodlighting, which would be appropriate for any condition as the showcases were flexibly set. Meanwhile, the metallic texture of the tiles is enhanced in such lighting. There are also function-oriented conventional displays. As for the finishing of the display installations, a corrosion texture on the metal surface highlights the acid style, as well as a sense of light punk, together to create a series of blending yet clear flavors, just like what cocktails provide. The metal cabinets with a soot-stained finish have an overall light acidic tone, with a mix of light punk, is as clear and harmonious as a cocktail. When space experience merges into literal text and becomes part of it, the transcendence of idea starts with eliminating the definition of the object.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tiandi, No. 100 Zhongshan Road, Xuanwu District, Nanjing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DOMANI
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "HAYDON Nanjing Store / DOMANI" 10 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981554/haydon-nanjing-store-domani> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Minjie Wang

黑洞南京首店 / 东仓建设

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream