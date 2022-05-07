We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Cross Pattaya Pratamnak Hotel / Studio NDT

Cross Pattaya Pratamnak Hotel / Studio NDT

Cross Pattaya Pratamnak Hotel / Studio NDT

© Varp Photo© Varp Photo© Varp Photo© Varp Photo+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Landscape Architecture
Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand, Thailand
  • Landscape Design : Kittinai Kittirojana, Nina Srisamarn
  • Client : Kasetsinn / Cross Hotels and Resorts
  • Lead Project Designer : PORDEE Design Studio
  • City : Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand
  • Country : Thailand
© Varp Photo
Text description provided by the architects. Entrusted with breathing new life into a colonial heritage building with over 50 years of history, we sought to infuse contemporary-modern ideas into the development without losing the nostalgia of the colonial-style influences or existing character that is unique to Pratamnak Hill, Pattaya. Our efforts lead to the amalgamation of both modern & colonial design expressions, in the architecture and landscape design, crafting a luxurious 5-star hotel experience overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

© Varp Photo
Plan - Landscape
Plan - Landscape
© Varp Photo
Recognizing a need for a bright, airy lobby which the original building lacked, a 35m long pool, an integral core to the design, was introduced adjacent to the lobby, where the drop-off once stood. This opens the layout of the development, allowing arriving guests to be embraced by a sunlit lobby, gentle sea breeze, and an expanse of the organically designed pool, harking back to the nearby Koh Larn (a little island in the Gulf of Thailand) and its crystal blue waters.

© Varp Photo
© Varp Photo
Upon exploring the pool area, guests can utilize the Sunset Deck, Chill-Out Shallow Pool, and various facilities such as the cabanas and sun-bathing areas. Utmost care was also given to the integration of the existing mature trees as their towering canopies cast leafy shadows onto the pool where guests can be certain to delight in the many poolside leisure activities.

© Varp Photo
Section
© Varp Photo
Traversing past the pool and cascades of blue and green, a verdant oasis awaits guests, accessible via a lower-level deck. Discover an expansive lawn, encompassed by a garden of lush, manicured plantings, offering a space where countless special occasions can take place. The garden also functions as a buffer from the surrounding streets, providing much-needed privacy for the pool area, a testament to our commitment to ensuring all areas are crafted with meticulous consideration and a flair for luxury hotel landscape design. 

© Varp Photo
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

About this office
Studio NDT
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsLandscape ArchitectureThailand
