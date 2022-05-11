Internships and Lectures by SANAA, Souto de Moura and Toyo Ito: 5 Reasons to Apply for YACademy’s 2022 Architectural Courses

Save this picture! Courtesy of YAC - Young Architects Competitions

The arrival of spring coincides once again with the launch of in-person and online courses by YACademy, the school founded by YAC through the collaboration with some of the most prestigious names in contemporary architecture. Its fifth edition offers a unique experience to young designers that are looking for postgraduate international training.

30 merit-based scholarships are available to cover the whole cost of the courses. You can access the whole training offer here.

Here are 5 of the reasons why YACademy is an experience that a young architect should not miss:

1. 7 Pritzker Prize winning lecturers

Every year, YACademy is pleased to welcome renowned international firms that create a blooming frame where students have the opportunity to get in touch with some of the most distinguished interpreters of contemporary architecture.

This year’s lecturer panel includes 7 Pritzker Prize winnres: Yvonne Farrell, Shelley McNamara, Anne Lacaton, Jean-Philippe Vassal, Kazuyo Sejima, Eduardo Souto De Moura, and Toyo Ito. This number rises if we consider the lectures and interventions of partners or top figures of studios whose founders have obtained similar recognition (to name a few: Herzog & De Meuron, Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster and Partners, and numerous others).

2. High-standing workshops

The design of an exhibition in collaboration with Fondazione Prada (Architecture for Exhibition), the recovery of an abandoned abbey in the Irish countryside (Architecture for Heritage), the design of a pop-up store for 10 Corso Como (Architecture for Fashion), or the design of a pediatric hospital in Senegal (Architecture for Humanity): YACademy offers several workshops conducted with high-standing partners. As part of such workshops, students will be able to develop a hands-on project related to the topics of the chosen course, under the tutorship of internationally-renowned architectural firms such as David Chipperfield Architects, Bjarke Ingels Group, and SANAA.

3. An all-round training experience: visits, inspections, and one-day workshops

YACademy’s training offer includes a wide range of experiences. As part of the courses, students will have the opportunity to visit new architectures and companies that are relevant to the topic addressed. Similarly, both in class and outside the classroom, teachers will carry out exercises and inspections to best convey the contents of their modules: in “Architecture for Heritage” students will have the opportunity to fly drones for the survey of historical architecture; in “Architecture for Fashion” students will be able to visit private brand locations that are inaccessible to the public, allowing students to see some of Milan’s most prestigious fashion sites.

4. The construction of the projects carried out within the workshop

From this year, YACademy will add a new phase within its courses: that is, the construction of what was designed during the course workshop. Through the works’ construction, YACademy students will gain practical experience of the construction site and - above all - will have the opportunity to build projects for clients, therefore being able to define a turning point in their professional path.

5. One of the most renowned placement services on the market

At the end of the classes, YACademy students are offered a networking and job orientation service, which today has allowed alumni to carry out internships or collaborations with studios such as Herzog & De Meuron, SANAA, David Chipperfield Architects, and many others. By giving the opportunity to students and design studios to get in touch, every year hundreds of young designers are able to move to the next step in their professional careers.

