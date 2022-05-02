We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Park
  China
  Dongan Lake Sports Park Landscape Corridor / Atelier sq

Dongan Lake Sports Park Landscape Corridor / Atelier sq

Dongan Lake Sports Park Landscape Corridor / Atelier sq

© Arch-Exist

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park
Chengdu, China
  Design Team : Jiayin Liu, Hongling Du, Qingke Qin, Yan He, Jialin Jiang
  Clients : CR LAND West China Region
  City : Chengdu
  Country : China
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Dongan Lake Sports Park is located in Dongan New Town, Longquanyi, the core area of Chengdu's "Eastward", which is the venue for the opening ceremony of the 31st  Chengdu FISU World University Games. The park contains "One Stadium Three Gyms" --  main stadium with a capacity of 40,000 people, an Aquatics Centre, a Multi-Purpose Gymnasium, Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Connect "One Stadium Three Gyms" with open spaces. During the FISU Games, the corridor focused on improving traffic efficiency, stadium and gyms will be connected via the terrace. After the FISU Games, the corridor focuses on the interaction with the public space and the playground, increasing accessibility and enriching the landscape, and providing additional space for the operation after the games.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Space Form. The corridor extends out from the terrace of the stadium and gyms, forming a visual experience of different elevations during walking.  The corridor spirals down to the center of the site and surrounds the children's playground, forming an enclosed space with a sense of enclosure. In the middle section, different height platforms are designed to create a good viewing point and the entrance and exit to open spaces. The corridor forms various spatial and visual experiences while interacting with the public space.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Main Structure. The main structure of the corridor is a 1000mm thick steel box girder, with a hexagonal v-shaped column spans 20m to 30m. The orange color of the main structure inside creates contrast with the environment while highlighting the trend of movement.

Skin and lighting
Skin and lighting

Corridor Skin. The corridor skin is composed of two 3mm thick steel plates tied together. The white sheet reflects the orange color of the main body and the green color of the surrounding, which makes the volume looks lighter. Lightings are placed between two sheets, giving the bridge a rich layer of illumination at night.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Atelier sq
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkChina
Cite: "Dongan Lake Sports Park Landscape Corridor / Atelier sq" 02 May 2022. ArchDaily.
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

成都大运会东安湖场馆景观连廊 / 四周建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

