Dongan Lake Sports Park Landscape Corridor / Atelier sq

+ 23

Design Team : Jiayin Liu, Hongling Du, Qingke Qin, Yan He, Jialin Jiang

Clients : CR LAND West China Region

City : Chengdu

Country : China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Dongan Lake Sports Park is located in Dongan New Town, Longquanyi, the core area of Chengdu's "Eastward", which is the venue for the opening ceremony of the 31st Chengdu FISU World University Games. The park contains "One Stadium Three Gyms" -- main stadium with a capacity of 40,000 people, an Aquatics Centre, a Multi-Purpose Gymnasium, Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium.

Connect "One Stadium Three Gyms" with open spaces. During the FISU Games, the corridor focused on improving traffic efficiency, stadium and gyms will be connected via the terrace. After the FISU Games, the corridor focuses on the interaction with the public space and the playground, increasing accessibility and enriching the landscape, and providing additional space for the operation after the games.

Space Form. The corridor extends out from the terrace of the stadium and gyms, forming a visual experience of different elevations during walking. The corridor spirals down to the center of the site and surrounds the children's playground, forming an enclosed space with a sense of enclosure. In the middle section, different height platforms are designed to create a good viewing point and the entrance and exit to open spaces. The corridor forms various spatial and visual experiences while interacting with the public space.

Main Structure. The main structure of the corridor is a 1000mm thick steel box girder, with a hexagonal v-shaped column spans 20m to 30m. The orange color of the main structure inside creates contrast with the environment while highlighting the trend of movement.

Corridor Skin. The corridor skin is composed of two 3mm thick steel plates tied together. The white sheet reflects the orange color of the main body and the green color of the surrounding, which makes the volume looks lighter. Lightings are placed between two sheets, giving the bridge a rich layer of illumination at night.