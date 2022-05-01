We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

020 Walls Restaurant / Studio Studio

020 Walls Restaurant / Studio Studio

© Park Sehee© Park Sehee© Park Sehee© Park Sehee+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Incheon, South Korea, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Park Sehee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Total Marble
  • Lead Architect : Do Gwanghun
© Park Sehee
© Park Sehee

Text description provided by the architects. This restaurant is located in Incheon and is on one of the lower floors of a large housing complex. Each store in a residential complex is ‘box-like’. The game is won or lost by how the designer elegantly fills the box inside. This project, as usual, consisted of a few walls.

© Park Sehee
© Park Sehee
Plan
Plan
© Park Sehee
© Park Sehee

The main function of drinking wine and eating food is divided into different atmospheres in one space by walls.
However, because the walls are low, the space is not completely separated.

© Park Sehee
© Park Sehee
Partition Diagram
Partition Diagram
© Park Sehee
© Park Sehee

The soft zoning divided by the low walls creates a different atmosphere with the different furniture. Low walls maximize one space. Thus, visitors feel a cluster of low walls as they step inside. This ‘community of walls’ is everything that makes up this project.

© Park Sehee
© Park Sehee

Incheon, South Korea

