World
  Cava House / André Restelli

Cava House / André Restelli

Cava House / André Restelli
© Cesar Belio
Houses
  Principal Designer : André Restelli
  Lighting Designer : Eduardo Puga
© Cesar Belio
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the forests of Jalisco Mexico, La Cava represents the intervention of the basement in a country house in order to create the wine room.

© Cesar Belio
Among the mineral wealth of large rocks, different pieces of furniture were designed for each one of the spaces that convert this cave into a “cava” (Wine room). As if they’d always been there...

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
Sketch - The cave
Sketch - The cave
© Cesar Belio
The result is an atmosphere where natural and designed elements coexist subtly to make the wine the main protagonist.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
In its complement, the design extends to the upper floor in which four stone monoliths were installed to create the furniture facing the fireplace.

© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
© Cesar Belio
The materials involved are stone, steel, copper, wood and light. All handmade in Jalisco Mexico.

© Cesar Belio
André Restelli
