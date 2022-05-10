Cava House / André Restelli

+ 18

Houses • Architects: André Restelli

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Cesar Belio

Principal Designer : André Restelli

Lighting Designer : Eduardo Puga

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the forests of Jalisco Mexico, La Cava represents the intervention of the basement in a country house in order to create the wine room.

Among the mineral wealth of large rocks, different pieces of furniture were designed for each one of the spaces that convert this cave into a “cava” (Wine room). As if they’d always been there...

The result is an atmosphere where natural and designed elements coexist subtly to make the wine the main protagonist.

In its complement, the design extends to the upper floor in which four stone monoliths were installed to create the furniture facing the fireplace.

The materials involved are stone, steel, copper, wood and light. All handmade in Jalisco Mexico.