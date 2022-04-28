We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Foley Road / Alexander Martin Architects

Foley Road / Alexander Martin Architects

Save this project
Foley Road / Alexander Martin Architects
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Claygate, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Alexander Martin Architects has completed a new house for a young family in Claygate, Surrey which reinterprets the surrounding Arts & Crafts aesthetic with a contemporary form. The client sought an innovative response to the site and so the house was rapidly built using modern methods of construction, with simple, robust materials used to create an elegant interior and exterior, redefining the aspirations for suburban architecture.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The new building replaces a smaller 1920s house that previously occupied the sizeable triangular plot, sitting on the bend in the road. The architects were able to take advantage of this shape and have created two pitched volumes that are joined by a double-height central section. The roofline mirrors the neighboring properties but the selection of a pale buff brick for the outer walls and vertical banding clearly marks this house out from the surrounding context. Large windows bring light into the front and rear of the building, with substantial sliding doors providing access to the garden.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Internally, a monochrome palette was desired by the owners, which has been achieved with exposed concrete floors, a blackened steel staircase, and black veneered joinery to give a strong yet minimalist look. This is then balanced with marble used in the bathrooms and softer interior furnishings. The rich composition of materials presents a timeless quality and therefore a calm backdrop in which to live.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Off-site timber construction was used as the primary means of structure, to ensure a quick build on site. Structurally insulated panels (SIP) were assembled within a minimum of fuss and erected within a matter of weeks. An air-source heat pump is employed to create a much more environmentally friendly form of heating and future-proof the home for the family.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Alexander Martin said, “Our client was clear from the outset that they didn’t want a run-of-the-mill house and that they were prepared to do something bold in the suburbs. However, the design and materials have all been carefully orchestrated to create a series of spaces that best serve the needs of the family while still maintaining an elegant appearance.”

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexander Martin Architects
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Foley Road / Alexander Martin Architects" 28 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980962/foley-road-alexander-martin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job