World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  Galeria 733 Headquarters / Galeria 733

Galeria 733 Headquarters / Galeria 733

Galeria 733 Headquarters / Galeria 733

© Marcelo Donadussi

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Capão da Canoa, Brazil
  • Architects: Galeria 733
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Construtora GHF, Magni & Rosa, Peres Esquadrias, Portobello, Singular Iluminação, Todeschini Atlântida
  • Lead Architect : Blacio Junior
  • Project Team : Larissa Ramella
  • Infrastructure : Vinícius Vargas
  • Legal Project : Brenda Clack
  • Diagrams : Juliana Kerchner
  • Decoration : Patrike Godoy
  • Texts : Guilherme de Almeida
  • Technical Projects : Videl Engenharia / Engenheiro Lizandro Vitalli
  • Landscape Design : Recanto Tropical / Paisagista Lieli Hendges
  • City : Capão da Canoa
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Marcelo Donadussi
Text description provided by the architects. The headquarters of Galeria 733, a studio specializing in residential projects located in southern Brazil, is a small office surrounded by green areas, as a result of the retrofit of an old indoor swimming pool. The complex has approximately 200m 2 of outdoor patios, and no more than 100m 2 of useful area, divided into reception, toilet, pantry, administration, meeting room, and integrated office, with extensive windows facing the gardens.

© Marcelo Donadussi
The composition is divided into two clearly articulated parts, with emphasis on the vertical block, which contains the pantry and the meeting room. On the opposite side, the horizontal volume is shaped by the gabled roof that housed the old swimming pool, a kind of small semi-buried house where the studio is now located. And because it is one meter below ground level, the space becomes even more intimate and welcoming.

The gardens play a key role in the work dynamics, where both informal creative meetings and relaxed outdoor moments take place, especially on the deck. Held regularly, the creative workshops are supported by books scattered around the office, which are an integral part of the ambiance of the interiors. And for planning meetings, a large drawing board is used, which also serves to fix images and illustrations.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
White and light tones predominate in the interiors, thus giving greater visual unity to the space and highlighting certain elements. Due to the solar orientation and use of cross ventilation, the need for air conditioning is reduced for most of the year.

© Marcelo Donadussi
