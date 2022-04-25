Galeria 733 Headquarters / Galeria 733

+ 22

Office Buildings • Capão da Canoa, Brazil Architects: Galeria 733

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Construtora GHF , Magni & Rosa , Peres Esquadrias , Portobello , Singular Iluminação , Todeschini Atlântida

Lead Architect : Blacio Junior

Project Team : Larissa Ramella

Infrastructure : Vinícius Vargas

Legal Project : Brenda Clack

Diagrams : Juliana Kerchner

Decoration : Patrike Godoy

Texts : Guilherme de Almeida

Technical Projects : Videl Engenharia / Engenheiro Lizandro Vitalli

Landscape Design : Recanto Tropical / Paisagista Lieli Hendges

City : Capão da Canoa

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The headquarters of Galeria 733, a studio specializing in residential projects located in southern Brazil, is a small office surrounded by green areas, as a result of the retrofit of an old indoor swimming pool. The complex has approximately 200m 2 of outdoor patios, and no more than 100m 2 of useful area, divided into reception, toilet, pantry, administration, meeting room, and integrated office, with extensive windows facing the gardens.

The composition is divided into two clearly articulated parts, with emphasis on the vertical block, which contains the pantry and the meeting room. On the opposite side, the horizontal volume is shaped by the gabled roof that housed the old swimming pool, a kind of small semi-buried house where the studio is now located. And because it is one meter below ground level, the space becomes even more intimate and welcoming.

The gardens play a key role in the work dynamics, where both informal creative meetings and relaxed outdoor moments take place, especially on the deck. Held regularly, the creative workshops are supported by books scattered around the office, which are an integral part of the ambiance of the interiors. And for planning meetings, a large drawing board is used, which also serves to fix images and illustrations.

White and light tones predominate in the interiors, thus giving greater visual unity to the space and highlighting certain elements. Due to the solar orientation and use of cross ventilation, the need for air conditioning is reduced for most of the year.