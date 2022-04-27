We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  LabourUnion Fashion Studio / TRIOSTUDIO

LabourUnion Fashion Studio / TRIOSTUDIO

LabourUnion Fashion Studio / TRIOSTUDIO
space overview. Image © EMMA
space overview. Image © EMMA

night view. Image © EMMA
transparency of space. Image © EMMA
interior. Image © EMMA
seating area. Image © EMMA

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Workshop
Nanjing, China
  Architects: TRIOSTUDIO
  Area: 120
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: EMMA
  Construction Collaborator: Nanjing Boquan Decoration
  City: Nanjing
  Country: China
night view. Image © EMMA
night view. Image © EMMA

Text description provided by the architects. LaborUnion fashion studio is an American-style retro fashion design studio in China. The project is located in an Industrial Park in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. The designer transforms an open warehouse into a minimalist and open space. In the design of interior space, differently from most clothing stores, LaborUnion does not need a display area, Instead, it pays more attention to the clear road line and the details on the display points when entering the space, so that people can pay attention to the product itself.

interior. Image © EMMA
interior. Image © EMMA
space overview. Image © EMMA
space overview. Image © EMMA

LabourUnion divides the part of the space. The first-floor space is concise and lively. The interior space retains the face of the original factory building wall in a large area. In order to make the project form a contrast, a large area of white paint is used to make the overall vision more open.

relationship between furniture and space. Image © EMMA
relationship between furniture and space. Image © EMMA
seating area. Image © EMMA
seating area. Image © EMMA

Stepping into the working area on the second floor, the designer retained the original building ceiling of the warehouse and installed slender lights to highlight the top components. The combination of the iron building components and the wall surface of the imported birch board makes people feel that there is no lack of mild feeling in the strong space.

2F platform. Image © EMMA
2F platform. Image © EMMA
axonometric
axonometric
transparency of space. Image © EMMA
transparency of space. Image © EMMA

The platform on the second floor uses a large area of transparent glass, which not only separates the platform from the first-floor area but also has some interaction and connection, which establishes a more comfortable emotional path and feeling for users to shuttle through the space.

facing the warehouse area. Image © EMMA
facing the warehouse area. Image © EMMA
working area. Image © EMMA
working area. Image © EMMA

At the same time, the space is divided into different areas by using the crisscross vertical and horizontal internal building lines to increase the connection Department. The design concept of a labor union shop can satisfy the owner to arrange the internal exhibition space independently. Therefore the designer creates a space with high flexibility and aesthetic feeling.

space and installation relationship. Image © EMMA
space and installation relationship. Image © EMMA
relationship between furniture and space. Image © EMMA
relationship between furniture and space. Image © EMMA

The completion of the labor union project enables fashion designers, cross-border artists, and vintage lovers to form their own comfort circle so that more people who pay attention to the retro culture in China can feel the authentic cultural beauty.

connecting with 1F. Image © EMMA
connecting with 1F. Image © EMMA

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Nanjing, China

TRIOSTUDIO
Cite: "LabourUnion Fashion Studio / TRIOSTUDIO" 27 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
space overview. Image © EMMA

Labour Union / 三厘社

