LabourUnion Fashion Studio / TRIOSTUDIO

+ 26

Workshop • Nanjing, China Architects: TRIOSTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : EMMA

Construction Collaborator : Nanjing Boquan Decoration

City : Nanjing

Country : China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. LaborUnion fashion studio is an American-style retro fashion design studio in China. The project is located in an Industrial Park in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. The designer transforms an open warehouse into a minimalist and open space. In the design of interior space, differently from most clothing stores, LaborUnion does not need a display area, Instead, it pays more attention to the clear road line and the details on the display points when entering the space, so that people can pay attention to the product itself.

LabourUnion divides the part of the space. The first-floor space is concise and lively. The interior space retains the face of the original factory building wall in a large area. In order to make the project form a contrast, a large area of white paint is used to make the overall vision more open.

Save this picture! relationship between furniture and space. Image © EMMA

Stepping into the working area on the second floor, the designer retained the original building ceiling of the warehouse and installed slender lights to highlight the top components. The combination of the iron building components and the wall surface of the imported birch board makes people feel that there is no lack of mild feeling in the strong space.

The platform on the second floor uses a large area of transparent glass, which not only separates the platform from the first-floor area but also has some interaction and connection, which establishes a more comfortable emotional path and feeling for users to shuttle through the space.

Save this picture! facing the warehouse area. Image © EMMA

At the same time, the space is divided into different areas by using the crisscross vertical and horizontal internal building lines to increase the connection Department. The design concept of a labor union shop can satisfy the owner to arrange the internal exhibition space independently. Therefore the designer creates a space with high flexibility and aesthetic feeling.

Save this picture! space and installation relationship. Image © EMMA

Save this picture! relationship between furniture and space. Image © EMMA

The completion of the labor union project enables fashion designers, cross-border artists, and vintage lovers to form their own comfort circle so that more people who pay attention to the retro culture in China can feel the authentic cultural beauty.