World
Mosque of Reflection / waiwai

Mosque of Reflection / waiwai

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mosque
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: waiwai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Darren Bradley
  • Lead Architect : Wael Al Awar
  • Landscape : waiwai
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Text description provided by the architects. The Mosque of Reflection in Dubai re-imagines the role of the mosque in the city. Drawing reference from the traditional Arabian mosque typology where there is a communal element, the mosque reframes the spaces to encourage community use alongside its purpose as a sacred space of worship.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Situated within Dubai’s dense city landscape adjacent to the Coca-Cola Arena, the Mosque of Reflection is a stark contrast to its surroundings, standing as the physical embodiment of spirituality, tranquility, and community. The shell of the existing mosque has been retained with the façade painted in reflective glossy pastel green and the spatial arrangement of the prayer spaces has been preserved.

Courtesy of waiwai
Courtesy of waiwai
Plan
Plan
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

A significant addition to the refurbishment is the colonnaded arcade or riwaq. Contrary to typical mosque typology, the riwaq, gently wraps around the mosque in a circular form. A series of wide arches form the riwaq, inviting people and worshipers from all directions. White perforated metal with small circular voids enable natural light to enter the depths of the space. The use of white extends to the tile flooring of the riwaq further emphasizing the sense of openness and lightness. The combination of the perforated metal and form removes the boundary of separation between the mosque and city and creates transparency between exterior and interior spaces.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

A new public space is established within the sahn or courtyard. Palm trees, rectilinear water features leading to the main entrance, and seating nurture an environment of tranquility. The sahn is a spatial metaphor to where community, faith and the city connect and intertwine. The riwak and sahn serve not only as circulation but also where visitors can pray, read, reflect, and gather. On either side of the mosque, two minarets also clad in white perforated metal form the enclosures for wind turbines which will provide sustainable energy.

Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

At the entrance before the main prayer hall or haram, is a transitory space between external and internal. The color and material palette of the mosque’s exterior identity continues into the interior. The haram is simplistic and minimal. The carpet flooring consists of bands of alternating shades of green which identify the rows for prayer. Gold tones decorate the ceiling above the center of the prayer space.   The mihrab indicates the direction of Mecca of prayer and is where the imam prays. Calligraphy with ayahs from the Quran span above the mihrab along the center of the ceiling.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

The Mosque of Reflection offers an environment where the religion and wider community can coexist as well as an experience not only for worshippers but the city as well.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
waiwai
Office
#Tags

Cite: "Mosque of Reflection / waiwai" 26 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980738/mosque-of-reflection-waiwai> ISSN 0719-8884
