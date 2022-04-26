Mosque of Reflection / waiwai

+ 14

Design Team : Sho Ikeya, Takeshi Harikai, Ryuji Kamon

Former Waiwai Team : Kenichi Teramoto, Makoto Udagawa

City : Dubai

Country : United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. The Mosque of Reflection in Dubai re-imagines the role of the mosque in the city. Drawing reference from the traditional Arabian mosque typology where there is a communal element, the mosque reframes the spaces to encourage community use alongside its purpose as a sacred space of worship.

Situated within Dubai’s dense city landscape adjacent to the Coca-Cola Arena, the Mosque of Reflection is a stark contrast to its surroundings, standing as the physical embodiment of spirituality, tranquility, and community. The shell of the existing mosque has been retained with the façade painted in reflective glossy pastel green and the spatial arrangement of the prayer spaces has been preserved.

A significant addition to the refurbishment is the colonnaded arcade or riwaq. Contrary to typical mosque typology, the riwaq, gently wraps around the mosque in a circular form. A series of wide arches form the riwaq, inviting people and worshipers from all directions. White perforated metal with small circular voids enable natural light to enter the depths of the space. The use of white extends to the tile flooring of the riwaq further emphasizing the sense of openness and lightness. The combination of the perforated metal and form removes the boundary of separation between the mosque and city and creates transparency between exterior and interior spaces.

A new public space is established within the sahn or courtyard. Palm trees, rectilinear water features leading to the main entrance, and seating nurture an environment of tranquility. The sahn is a spatial metaphor to where community, faith and the city connect and intertwine. The riwak and sahn serve not only as circulation but also where visitors can pray, read, reflect, and gather. On either side of the mosque, two minarets also clad in white perforated metal form the enclosures for wind turbines which will provide sustainable energy.

At the entrance before the main prayer hall or haram, is a transitory space between external and internal. The color and material palette of the mosque’s exterior identity continues into the interior. The haram is simplistic and minimal. The carpet flooring consists of bands of alternating shades of green which identify the rows for prayer. Gold tones decorate the ceiling above the center of the prayer space. The mihrab indicates the direction of Mecca of prayer and is where the imam prays. Calligraphy with ayahs from the Quran span above the mihrab along the center of the ceiling.

The Mosque of Reflection offers an environment where the religion and wider community can coexist as well as an experience not only for worshippers but the city as well.