Exploring the Home of Eduardo Neira, Roth, Deep into the Mayan Jungle, in New Nowness Film

NOWNESS relaunches its interior design series ‘IN RESIDENCE’ with new episodes featuring Brigette Romanek and Eduardo Neira, Roth. Exploring the homes of various artists, architects, and designers, Mexican director Fernando Cattori delves deep into the Mayan jungle to visit the Tulum home of environmentalist and architect Eduardo Neira, Roth.

Nestled in the heart of the jungle, in the village of Francisco Uh May resides the AZULIK residence, within the same compound as the AZULIK UH MAY, a cultural center for the arts. Heavily influenced by the natural forms of nature itself, Roth’s home takes a biomorphic approach to design, challenging architectural conventions and presenting a harmonious relationship with nature.

Mexico-based designer Roth, is a self-taught architect whose creations follow natural geometry. Heavily influenced by Mayan culture, he is fascinated with both Mayan philosophy and spirituality, learning from ancient communities to create a dwelling that imitates and respects mother nature. Without disposing of a single tree, the AZULIK uses the presence of trees and shrubs to act as a bridge between the interior and exterior. Its composition follows the natural contours of the jungle floor, creating unconventional yet fascinating natural forms.

There aren’t any straight lines, there isn’t such thing in nature, that is why it is an aberration to build with orthogonal shapes - Eduardo Neira, Roth

Initially constructed without any blueprint, the house was to shape-shift upon creation. To ‘use intuition to discover what space and nature, need in that place to elevate it, to dignify it’. Its ultimate goal is to reconnect the individual with the natural world, with an aura of rest and relaxation. Technology is limited, reducing the impact of the building upon the wider environment.

NOWNESS is a global art and culture video channel that showcases the very best of design, fashion, beauty, food, art and travel. Through an award-winning approach to storytelling, the IN RESIDENCE series explores the homes of designers, artists and architects. As the second installment in the relaunch, it follows the exploration of the home of the interior designer Brigette Romanek in Los Angeles, whose Laurel Canyon Mansion is rife with Rock n’ Roll history.

