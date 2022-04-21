We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Heungkuk Tower Busan / Mecanoo

Heungkuk Tower Busan / Mecanoo

Save this project
Heungkuk Tower Busan / Mecanoo

© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Busan, South Korea
  • Architects: Mecanoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  20000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kyungsub Shin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in South Korea’s second-most populous city Busan, the Heungkuk Tower serves as an office building and sits adjacent to the coastline and close to the city’s high-speed rail network.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

 The building’s distinguishing feature is its stark black and fuchsia facade of various linear patterns. The role of the frame extends beyond decoration, continuously creating different atmospheres, filtering incoming light, and making shadows across the interior spaces. Maximizing the land allocation, the building sits elegantly in a densely built-up area of the city.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The relationship between the building and its surroundings reflects the passing of time, changing from day to night. As the building glows from within, its characteristic facade pattern is revealed to the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Employees and visitors of the companies housed in the building can make use of the roof garden as an area to retreat and an environment offering views into the port and surrounding district.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Busan, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mecanoo
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "Heungkuk Tower Busan / Mecanoo" 21 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980607/heungkuk-tower-busan-mecanoo> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job