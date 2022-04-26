Join the Live Announcement of The Daylight Award 2022 Laureates

On 16 May at 18:30 (CET), the highly acclaimed jury for the 2022 award - Anne Lacaton, Dorte Mandrup, Marilyne Andersen, Gerd Folkers, Russell Foster, Juhani Pallasmaa and Koen Steemers – will be announcing the 2022 laureates for Daylight Research and Daylight in Architecture in an online, livestreamed event.

The online event is open to the global community of architects, researchers, scientists, building professionals, educators, students, members of press, and everyone interested in daylight and its impact on human health, well-being and the environment.

Why a dual award?

The Daylight Award interlinks disciplines that are usually addressed in separated, monocultural spheres, professional circles or practices. It honours and supports daylight research and daylight in architecture and it acknowledges and encourages scientific knowledge and practical application of daylight. The Daylight Award strives to raise a holistic understanding of daylight and increase its positive impact on life.

DAYLIGHT RESEARCH

The Daylight Award for Research is awarded to individuals or small groups of scientists who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to internationally recognised daylight research. It acknowledges highly original and influential advances in the areas of natural science, human science or social science, with special emphasis on the effects of daylight on human health, well-being and performance.

DAYLIGHT IN ARCHITECTURE

The Daylight Award for Architecture is awarded to one or more architects or other professionals who have distinguished themselves by realising architecture or creating urban environments that showcase unique use of daylight. Special emphasis will be put on architecture that considers the overall quality of life, its impact on human health, well-being and performance, and its value to society.

Previous laureates

The three foundations behind the award have a long history for awarding the best practice in daylight. Since 1980, VILLUM FONDEN, VELUX FONDEN and VELUX STIFTUNG have rewarded the following professionals with daylight awards; Jørn Utzon (DK) (1980), Henning Larsen (DK) (1987), Bob Gysin (CH) (2007), Richard Perez (USA) (2008), Peter Zumthor (CH) (2010), James Carpenter (USA) (2010), Lacaton & Vassal (F) (2011), Gigon & Guyer (CH) (2012) and SANAA (JP) (2014). In 2016, The Daylight Award was established as an international award that has rewarded Steven Holl (USA) (2016), Marilyne Andersen (CH) (2016), Hiroshi Sambuichi (JP) (2018), Greg Ward (USA) (2018), Juha Leiviskä (FI) (2020), Russell Foster (UK) (2020) and Henry Plummer (US) (2020).

About The Daylight Award

The Daylight Award honours and supports daylight research and daylight in architecture, for the benefit of human health, well-being and the environment. The award places specific emphasis on the interrelation between theory and practice.

The Daylight Award is established by the philanthropic foundations VILLUM FONDEN, VELUX FONDEN and VELUX STIFTUNG, and is conferred biennially in two categories: The Daylight Award for Research and The Daylight Award for Architecture. The award is given as personal prizes, and each to the sum of €100,000.

About The Daylight Award 2022 Jury

The jury for the 2022 award represents a complementary and comprehensive knowledge of the international scientific and architectural world.

Save this picture! The Daylight Award 2022 Jury, from top left: Anne Lacaton,Russell Foster, Dorte Mandrup, Juhani Pallasmaa, Gerd Folkers, Marilyne Andersen and Koen Steemers Photos ©VELUX Group, Volker Renner, Florian Bachmann ETH Zurich

Anne Lacaton, Principal of Lacaton & Vassal Architectes, Paris, laureate of The Daylight Award in 2011, winner of the EU Mies Award 2019 and The 2021 Pritzker Prize Laureate, associate Professor of Architecture & Design at ETH Zurich.

Dorte Mandrup, founder of Dorte Mandrup A/S, Copenhagen, chair of the Mies van der Rohe Award 2019, Adjunct Professor at The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and holds frequent visiting professorships abroad.

Marilyne Andersen, Professor of Sustainable Construction Technologies and Dean of the School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, and laureate of The Daylight Award in 2016

Gerd Folkers, Professor for Pharmaceutical Chemistry since at the ETH Zurich. He previously served at the Swiss National Science Foundation and has been director of the Collegium Helveticum since 2012. He has been a member of the Swiss Science Council and served as its President until 2019.

Russell Foster, Director of the Nuffield Laboratory of Ophthalmology and Head of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at the University of Oxford. In 2020, Russell Foster was awarded with The Daylight Award for Research.

Juhani Pallasmaa, Finnish architect, writer, teacher and practicing architect who has lectured extensively across the world for more than 40 years. From 2009-2014, he served on the jury for the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Koen Steemers, Professor of Sustainable Design, The Martin Centre for Architectural and Urban Studies, Department of Architecture, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom with an extensive architectural research assessment experience

