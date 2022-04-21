We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Hanji House Pavilion / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Hanji House Pavilion / Stefano Boeri Architetti
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation, Pavilion, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Venezia, Italy
  • Founding Partner : Stefano Boeri
  • Project Leader : Anastasia Kucherova
  • Curator : Yongwoo Lee
  • Curatorial Advisor : Manuela Lucà-Dazio
  • Promoted By : Boghossian Foundation
  • Supported By : Museum Ground, Interart Channel
  • City : Venezia
  • Country : Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti, the Hanji House is a site-specific commissioned pavilion made in dialogue with the exhibition Chun Kwang Young: Times Reimagined – that features 40 large-scale mulberry-paper reliefs, sculptures, and installations created by the Korean artist Chun Kwang Young, at the Palazzo Contarini Polignac, in Venice.

“Hanji” is the name given to a traditional Korean paper-made technique deriving from mulberry, also known as the "thousand years paper" due to its great resistance. It is also Chun’s prime tool of creation, which he uses to shape metamorphotic creatures reminiscent of living beings or spectacular scenes with historical and cultural symbolism.

Installed in the Palazzo’s gardens, overlooking the Grand Canal in Venice, the Hanji House is a wooden pavilion, a practical model of ‘paper-tree architecture’ and it looks like a lantern from a distance. The design is inspired by the playful and yet meditative practice of folding paper in an infinite number of ways: the shape recalls ancient East Asian practices of paper folding and tangram, besides the traditional Korean and East Asian houses, based on simple geometric modularity. It is made by a simple combination of volumes: four pyramids on the top of a parallelepiped, defining a planar surface shaped like a regular rhombus in the middle.

Diagram
Diagram

From the outside, the envelope gives the Hanji House the appearance of a precious and at the same time playful object, a lighthouse to illuminate both the splendid Renaissance architecture in which it is located and the works of art that surround it.

Inside the Hanji House, a real-time interactive art installation is being developed by media artist Calvin J. Lee. Lee transformed triangular hanji packages created by artist Chun Kwang Young into virtual form. The tranquil environment inside Hanji House offers an immersive space for visitors to unwind and explore their inner selves as if walking through the interior of Chun’s works. 

Chun Kwan Young has been working for 30 years under the theme of the interconnectedness between living beings and the socio-ecological values of their relationships. In ecology, interconnectedness is an absolute factor for the reproduction and survival of all living things, as well as an essential for ensuring biodiversity and enhancing sustainability in any adverse conditions.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sestiere Dorsoduro, 874, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy

About this office
Stefano Boeri Architetti
Office
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationPavilionInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Hanji House Pavilion / Stefano Boeri Architetti" 21 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980546/hanji-house-pavilion-stefano-boeri-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884
