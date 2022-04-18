We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Metaverse and NFT Opportunities for Architects

Metaverse and NFT Opportunities for Architects

Metaverse and NFT Opportunities for Architects

This week for the final Archdaily roundtable host Sara Kolata is being joined by Zaha Hadid Architects Principal Patrik Schumacher, Founder of the Techism Movement Krista Kim and an award-winning Hollywood and Silicon Valley media executive Joanna Popper to discuss ways Architects can benefit and profit from new digital opportunities in the Metaverse.

To sign up for full training offered by top architecture practices on the topic of Business of Architecture go to Disrupt Symposium Website: https://www.disruptsymposium.com/

Digital realms quickly become more and more real as people adopt Blockchain technology for finance and the creation of trust-based ledgers that remove the middleman and enable a decentralized exchange between individuals. These ideas stand for a new system different from the one we know and are familiar with. Today we gather here with key industry experts to discuss the exact benefits blockchain technology holds for architects and ways in which you can profit from them by being an early adopter.

Join us this Thursday 21st April 2022 at 18:00 CET for a one-hour roundtable discussion broadcast on ArchDaily's Facebook Page and the organiser's Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarakolata/ or youtube: www.youtube.com/sarakolata

  • Title

    Metaverse and NFT Opportunities for Architects

  • Type

    Panel Discussion

  • Website

    https://www.disruptsymposium.com/

  • Organizers

    Sara Kolata

  • From

    April 21, 2022 06:00 PM

  • Until

    April 21, 2022 07:00 PM

  • Venue

    virtual

  • Address

    Kolata Un Limited, 71-75 Shelton Street

