World
Pavilion in the Woods / TJAD Original Design Studio

Pavilion in the Woods / TJAD Original Design Studio

surrounding environment. Image © ZY Architectural Photographyriverside view. Image © ZY Architectural Photographymodule construction units. Image © ZY Architectural Photographyexposed roof structure. Image © ZY Architectural Photography+ 16

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team : Qingyuan Yang, Xuefeng Li, Ruxuan Zheng
  • Structural Design : Zhun Zhang, Rui Wang, Jinhua Wang
  • Structure Engineer : Rui Wang
  • Facility Design : Zhe Shao, Jiabin Sun, Xinyu Ma, Menglai Li
  • Client : Water Resources Bureau of Shen Zhen Municipality
  • City : Shenzhen
  • Country : China
riverside view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion In The Woods is a part of the Maozhou River Greenlane project, located on the north bank of the river in Baoan District, Shenzhen. The pavilion is sited in the open landscape on its East and West, Yangyong Road on its North, and the Maozhou River on the South.

simple roof structure. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
aerial view. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Urban Relations. Pavilion In The Woods is a small-scale public pavilion, part of the experimental phase of the Greenlane Project. It is to provide a range of public facilities such as public green space, café, resting place, public bathroom, baby changing room, and scenic gallery. Adopting the forest hut as a prototype, the design of the structure integrated a series of functions together with the site’s landscape, introduced a visual corridor, and constructed a scenic platform. The space and sheltering structures work together to form a unique wooden pavilion that stimulates the vitality of the site.

surrounding environment. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
corridor. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
A Unified Design Strategy for Architecture and Landscape. The pavilion takes the form of a single pitched roof that lifts from the city towards the landscape. The pavilion opens up towards the landscape with transparent glass walls and blends into nature through a deep sheltered space below the roof. Towards the city, the structure is pushed down to join with the artificial landscape, reducing its visual presence.

module construction units. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
perspective section
Quick Construction Using Pre-Fab System. The main structural frame follows a 3 meters modulus system. A relatively small scale makes the components more intimate to human eyes and creates a perceivable rhythm. The main structure is made of 100*60mm HR square tubes; longitudinal members have double-layered 140*60mm glulam; cross beams are 40*120mm glulam with 200mm spacings. The roof uses standing seam metal plates. The spacial supporting structure for the roof is stabilized by stainless steel cables which are post-tensioned. All wooden and metal components are standardized, prefabricated, and assembled on-site, ensuring a high level of completion within a tight schedule.

exploded diagram
exposed roof structure. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
The Exposed Structure as Decoration. With steel pillars, double-layered beams, wooden purlins, and steel cables working both visually and structurally, the pavilion candidly exposes its force flow and tectonics as decoration. As a contemporary public facility embedded in the landscape, Pavilion In The Woods does not only house public functions, encourages encounters of citizens, bringing warmth to daily life.

Address:NO.96 Yang Yong Road, Bao An District, Shenzhen, China

TJAD Original Design Studio
WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Pavilion in the Woods / TJAD Original Design Studio" 19 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980318/pavilion-in-the-woods-tjad-original-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884
cabin in the forest. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

