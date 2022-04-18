Pelli Clarke & Partners Wins Competition for the New Yibin Station Gateway Development in China

Pelli Clarke & Partners, in collaboration with Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute (SADI), won the international competition for the new Yibin Station Gateway Development masterplan. The project responds to the city's prospective status as a significant transportation hub, with two new high-speed rail lines planned to intersect in Yibin, making the city a crossroad between Western China's four major urban centres. The design takes inspiration from the neighbouring bamboo forest and its rhizomatic root system, focusing on resilience and interconnectivity.

The brief required the transformation of Yibin from a pass-through station to a destination; thus, the winning proposal of Pelli Clarke & Partners capitalizes on green areas, density and intensity within the urban environment. The project features a central park that preserves the city's topography and the karst landforms created by the Yangtze River tributaries. This multi-layered green infrastructure features a series of multifunctional pavilions and flexible workplaces. The main focus is the cultural museum designed to "showcase Yibin's long history and rich heritage of ancient poetry".

Exploring innovative solutions to complex local conditions, paying respect to local culture, and skillfully integrating the unique geographical context, the design is future-forward and contributes to the development of Yibin by ushering in a new chapter in the urban design approach. The fully integrated design interprets the bright future of Yibin as a next-generation science and innovation city and a popular urban destination. - Pelli Clarke & Partners

The design also features a shopping centre, together with a hotel, serviced apartments and residential towers with green facades. Together they create the framework for the sustainable economic growth of the area, catering to residents and visitors alike.