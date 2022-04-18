We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Pelli Clarke & Partners Wins Competition for the New Yibin Station Gateway Development in China

Pelli Clarke & Partners Wins Competition for the New Yibin Station Gateway Development in China

Save this article
Pelli Clarke & Partners Wins Competition for the New Yibin Station Gateway Development in China
Save this picture!
© SNT
© SNT

Pelli Clarke & Partners, in collaboration with Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute (SADI), won the international competition for the new Yibin Station Gateway Development masterplan. The project responds to the city's prospective status as a significant transportation hub, with two new high-speed rail lines planned to intersect in Yibin, making the city a crossroad between Western China's four major urban centres. The design takes inspiration from the neighbouring bamboo forest and its rhizomatic root system, focusing on resilience and interconnectivity.

© SNT© SNT© SNT© SNT+ 22

Save this picture!
© SNT
© SNT

The brief required the transformation of Yibin from a pass-through station to a destination; thus, the winning proposal of Pelli Clarke & Partners capitalizes on green areas, density and intensity within the urban environment. The project features a central park that preserves the city's topography and the karst landforms created by the Yangtze River tributaries. This multi-layered green infrastructure features a series of multifunctional pavilions and flexible workplaces. The main focus is the cultural museum designed to "showcase Yibin's long history and rich heritage of ancient poetry".

Save this picture!
© SNT
© SNT

Exploring innovative solutions to complex local conditions, paying respect to local culture, and skillfully integrating the unique geographical context, the design is future-forward and contributes to the development of Yibin by ushering in a new chapter in the urban design approach. The fully integrated design interprets the bright future of Yibin as a next-generation science and innovation city and a popular urban destination. - Pelli Clarke & Partners

Related Article

MAD Unveils Design for Sanxingdui Museum

The design also features a shopping centre, together with a hotel, serviced apartments and residential towers with green facades. Together they create the framework for the sustainable economic growth of the area, catering to residents and visitors alike.

Save this picture!
© SNT
© SNT

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Pelli Clarke & Partners Wins Competition for the New Yibin Station Gateway Development in China" 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980317/pelli-clarke-and-partners-wins-competition-for-the-new-yibin-station-gateway-development-in-china> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream