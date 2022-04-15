Quotient Technology Office / Switchup

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Quotient Technology is a leading promotions technology company that is revolutionizing the way we build brands through its omnichannel offerings. Since Quotient Technology is such a successful and groundbreaking tech company, Switchup sought to honor that by creating an office space that feels friendly, young, and ripe for new ideas to spring into full-blown business concepts.

One of the largest central meeting spaces in Quotient Technology’s office space is the kitchen and dining area. A long bar, cafeteria seating, double sinks, and plenty of microwaves and fridges mean no worrying about accommodating everyone. This space also introduces employees and visitors to the bright, clean, and exceptionally green design motifs that will be present throughout the office design. The whole Quotient Technology office space carries with it the feeling that ideas are planted and bloom here. Green accents highlight the plants and greenery in the space, doubling down on the concept of giving life to new ideas. Green continues in one of many Quotient Technology workspaces, a semi-private cluster of workstations perfect for project teams to work. Natural wood tones help soften the bright green and contribute to the bright, open feel of the office. Funky geometric mirrors take the place of traditional wall art and help the small, divided space feel a bit bigger than it is.

Another working space offers both a collaborative teaming space and more private traditional workstations adjacent to a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling window showing off the city. Plant-life blooms here: on the hanging ceiling shelves, along with the window, and in pots on the floor. A pair of swings in this space gives it a youthful feel and provides an activity for employees who desire a quick break. At Quotient Technology, meeting spaces can easily become gaming spaces for teams that need a quick brain break. Cozy lounges and a long natural wood bench provide several seating options so that private meetings can feel a little more comfortable for each individual.