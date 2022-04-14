We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Denmark
  5. Stubberupgaard Supportive Housing / Leth & Gori

Stubberupgaard Supportive Housing / Leth & Gori

Save this project
Stubberupgaard Supportive Housing / Leth & Gori

© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare, Apartments
Borup, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

Text description provided by the architects. The Supportive Housing project Stubberupgaard by LETH & GORI involved the transformation, renovation, and new construction of a total of 44 sheltered apartments for citizens suffering from mental illness set within landscaped courtyards and gardens. The project’s main focus is to reinterpret the historical tight grouping of stables, cowsheds, coaches, and guest houses into a new master plan that reinforces the spatial connections between the surviving buildings, courtyards, and gardens, as well as the new housing.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

The architecture of the new additions is based on the careful registration and holistic transformation of the existing buildings’ characteristics and typology, with the aim of adding new layers to the farmhouse complex. “We wanted to create a ‘community’ of buildings and generate a thoughtful and careful space with the residents in mind,“ say architects Karsten Gori and Uffe Leth. Carefulness The new organization of the buildings and their functions supports neighborly interactions on a range of scales and a feeling of community within the housing complex.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Shared facilities include a common kitchen and dining area, a café run by the residents, a fitness room, and workshop spaces. By transforming the housing from the inside out, the project recognizes the potential of “homeliness” as a central value in supporting the residents’ needs. With the residents in mind, LETH & GORI have created a space that focuses on the use of daylight, warmth, authentic materials, and careful detailing as a way of embracing the future residents.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

The project has a significant focus on sustainable solutions and unites elegant sturdy materials based on an interpretation of the historical farmhouse. The Stubberupgård complex now appears as a harmonious entity, where the different typologies, gardens, and spaces create new social meeting spots both outside and inside.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

The amount of daylight was a keyword in the architectural project and the different buildings all offer different kinds of windows, daylight, and artificial lighting which support the different shapes and functions of the buildings. All with the purpose of creating a healing architectural framework that offers attentive spaces for vulnerable citizens.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

The project was carried out as part of a strategic partnership agreement between Copenhagen Municipality / ByK and DSP PLUS that consists of lead contractor Jakon A/S, LETH & GORI A/S, Rørbæk og Møller Architects, EKJ Consulting Engineers AS, and Schul Landscape Architects. The strategic partnership is based on a new collaborative model where Jakon A/S supports the process as the lead contractor throughout all the design stages.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Borup, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Leth & Gori
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsDenmark
Cite: "Stubberupgaard Supportive Housing / Leth & Gori" 14 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980153/stubberupgaard-supportive-housing-leth-and-gori> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job