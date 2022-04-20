We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lighting
  4. Brazil
  5. Parrilla Restaurant / Aalva arquitetos

Parrilla Restaurant / Aalva arquitetos

Parrilla Restaurant / Aalva arquitetos

© Marcos dos Reis

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Lighting, Decoration & Ornament, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Bauru, Brazil
  • Architects: Aalva arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  148
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcos dos Reis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arauco, Brilia, DayBrasil, Deca, Docol, Elgin, Industria Moderna, JBL, Quaker Decor, Rubber Plastic, Suvinil
  • Demolition / Construction : Ricardo Pereira Bauru
  • Electrical Installations : FG Fabrício Bauru
  • Frames And Glass : Forte Essquadrias Piratininga
  • General Painting : Jaime Bauru
  • Locksmiths : Tigrão Serralheria Arealva
  • Industrial Painting : Toninho Bauru
  • Air Conditioning : Climatizar Bauru
  • Stones : Marmoria Cappelin Bauru
  • Exhaustion : MS Exaustec Bauru
  • Visual Communication : Regina Bauru
  • Sound Reinforcement : Tektron Bauru
  • Fabrics : Thrama Bauru
  • Lighting : AltaDue Bauru
  • City : Bauru
  • Country : Brazil
© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis

Text description provided by the architects. The property summarized what we find in our city every day: layers, various materials, deletions and additions, pieces of deactivated installations, marks of use and time, and a wide void. All that, in the general conception of professional routine, is usually admitted as bad, avoidable, changeable in design. All this is present in the six faces of the parallelepipedal volume of its interior.d seemingly nothing.

© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis

As a result, we have constructive elements that permeate between the popular and the erudite, between preexistence and conception, neutrality and protagonism, grounding and suspension. Instead of intervening, the proposal of organization - in the sense of accepting too little and imposing itself in relation to the pre-existent in the building - of these orthogonal visual plans resulted in what would be the party of the project: absence.

© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis

A box with a ubiquitous void was as if it conforms to the space. being that the program destined for this space is the attendance to the public, a station of work - island - was positioned, in an isolated and central way, for the finalization of the dishes. we have, therefore, the minimum element flexion. The textures and features, like the visible components of the landscape, were balanced by the chromatic control, the punctuality of furniture, and the lightness/suspension of the structures.

© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis
Detail
Detail
© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis

In other words, the agency - visual and physical - of this massive absence is what makes us think that this is an architecture project of the invisible. A parallel between the Archigram's on-off, abstract and concrete, the binary polar combination in which one reinforces the other. Thus, conceptually, the project is placed among the most diverse dialectics - tensions - such as the non-separation of the bathroom for clients, which is just one, 'gender'.

© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis

An action that is discussed with the everyday materials of the craft, which touches the popular construction, which develops from the pottery and metal - would not these be the materialities of the ordinary image of a barbecue? - in a poetical thesis and antithesis between the industrial and technological equipment of service and the personal handling in the operations of preparation, in addition to being called for a spectacle of the forms. Or, as Peter Cook would say, maybe 'we did seemingly nothing’.

© Marcos dos Reis
© Marcos dos Reis

Project location

Address:Bauru, São Paulo State, Brazil

Aalva arquitetos
