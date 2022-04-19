We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Renovation
  Brazil
  Private Concrete Apartment / Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade

Private Concrete Apartment / Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade

Private Concrete Apartment / Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade

© Gabriela Daltro

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barra, Brazil
  Architects: Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade
  Area: 160
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Gabriela Daltro
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bontempo, Cinex, Grifo, Omni Light, Pavimenti, Portobello, Uniflex Unica, Vallvé
  Lead Architect: Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade
  Team: Lara Gama, Leonardo Garcia, Carlos Improta
  Construction Management: Thiago Oubinha
  City: Barra
  Country: Brazil
© Gabriela Daltro
Text description provided by the architects. Urban poetry is translated in the form of “private concrete”. This is the concept adopted by the office in the recovery of this apartment, in a building from the 60s, in Salvador, with a privileged view of Baía de Todos os Santos.

© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
The original project contemplated 01 suite and 02 rooms, all occupying the area that faces the sea.  In the renovation, we expanded the master suite creating a closet and increasing the bathroom area.

© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
A guest suite was created in the front area close to the entrance, along with a vestibule, powder room, and home theater, environments that welcome visitors, while leading them to the living room that is now fully facing the sea.  The fully open kitchen was framed to take advantage of the view and create cross ventilation.  A cement cobogós partition separates the social area from the circulation to the master suite.

© Gabriela Daltro
The entire concrete structure was exposed and kept visible, in a game of shapes, textures, and shades of gray, proving to be capable of raising awareness.  The result is spectacular and rhythmic.  The decoration privileges space and confirms the courage of the architects to dare, break parameters and propose the unexpected, creating spacious, versatile environments with an air of a “New York loft”, with a lot of artwork and pieces of Brazilian furniture very well positioned.

© Gabriela Daltro
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Edifício Porto XXI Apart Service - Av. Sete de Setembro, 3244 - Barra, Salvador - BA, 40080-001, Brazil

About this office
Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade
Office
Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Private Concrete Apartment / Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade" [Apartamento Concreto Particular / Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade] 19 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
