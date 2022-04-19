Private Concrete Apartment / Paulo Melo e Paulo Andrade

+ 22

Team : Lara Gama, Leonardo Garcia, Carlos Improta

Construction Management : Thiago Oubinha

City : Barra

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Urban poetry is translated in the form of “private concrete”. This is the concept adopted by the office in the recovery of this apartment, in a building from the 60s, in Salvador, with a privileged view of Baía de Todos os Santos.

The original project contemplated 01 suite and 02 rooms, all occupying the area that faces the sea. In the renovation, we expanded the master suite creating a closet and increasing the bathroom area.

A guest suite was created in the front area close to the entrance, along with a vestibule, powder room, and home theater, environments that welcome visitors, while leading them to the living room that is now fully facing the sea. The fully open kitchen was framed to take advantage of the view and create cross ventilation. A cement cobogós partition separates the social area from the circulation to the master suite.

The entire concrete structure was exposed and kept visible, in a game of shapes, textures, and shades of gray, proving to be capable of raising awareness. The result is spectacular and rhythmic. The decoration privileges space and confirms the courage of the architects to dare, break parameters and propose the unexpected, creating spacious, versatile environments with an air of a “New York loft”, with a lot of artwork and pieces of Brazilian furniture very well positioned.