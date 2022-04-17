Mediona 13 House / NUA arquitectures

+ 44

Team : Lluis Delclòs, Rebeca López

Technical Architect : Jordi Ventura

Sponsors : Noemí Juncosa, Òscar Martí

Structure : Gemma Humbert

Engineering : Enric Sanz

Phase 1 Construction : Baumester

Phase 2 Construction : Construcciones Silvio

City : Tarragona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Mediona 13 is the rehabilitation of one of the numerous uninhabited houses of the historical center of Tarragona. The intervention consists in allowing more flexible use of the space, bringing natural light, and preserving as much as possible the existing construction.

The new gateway allows light to travel through the heart of the house, the inner square that receives its inhabitants and transports them to their private units. The existing courtyard is widened and new windows are opened.

The existing structure is reinforced and the walls are consolidated. Colors that are used in the new structural elements were discovered in the existing walls.

The 'light blue' is chosen for the common space, a color traditionally used for hygienic and spiritual reasons in windows, facades and entrances.