World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

Mediona 13 House / NUA arquitectures

Mediona 13 House / NUA arquitectures
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation, Historic Preservation
Tarragona, Spain
  • Architects: NUA arquitectures
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Lead Architects : Maria Rius, Arnau Tiñena, Ferran Tiñena
  • Team : Lluis Delclòs, Rebeca López
  • Technical Architect : Jordi Ventura
  • Sponsors : Noemí Juncosa, Òscar Martí
  • Structure : Gemma Humbert
  • Engineering : Enric Sanz
  • Phase 1 Construction : Baumester
  • Phase 2 Construction : Construcciones Silvio
  • City : Tarragona
  • Country : Spain
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Mediona 13 is the rehabilitation of one of the numerous uninhabited houses of the historical center of Tarragona. The intervention consists in allowing more flexible use of the space, bringing natural light, and preserving as much as possible the existing construction.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The new gateway allows light to travel through the heart of the house, the inner square that receives its inhabitants and transports them to their private units. The existing courtyard is widened and new windows are opened.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The existing structure is reinforced and the walls are consolidated. Colors that are used in the new structural elements were discovered in the existing walls. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The 'light blue' is chosen for the common space, a color traditionally used for hygienic and spiritual reasons in windows, facades and entrances.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Mediona 13 House / NUA arquitectures" [Casa Mediona 13 / NUA arquitectures] 17 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979921/mediona-13-house-nua-arquitectures> ISSN 0719-8884
