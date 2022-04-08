We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  Woollahra House / MGAO

Woollahra House / MGAO

Woollahra House / MGAO

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Woollahra, Australia
  Architects: MGAO
  Area: 140
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Kat Lu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a residential dwelling, located in a small pocket of the leafy Sydney suburb of Woollahra. The project involves the alteration and addition of an existing, heritage-listed terrace. The existing dwelling forms part of a row of single-story terraces houses, all of which share their rear boundary with a public park.

The alteration & addition reconfigure the interior to accommodate the needs of the clients growing family. The original portion of the house contains a small study/guest room and a living room. The new double-story addition contains a powder room/laundry.

© Kat Lu
An open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and amenities upstairs. The new living room has a strong connection to the rear garden, ensuring that the compact spaces retain a generous spatial quality.

Plan - Ground floor
The design inspiration for the new living zone came from the openness of the former breezeway (an external space that enables light and ventilation into the habitable rooms). The memory of the ‘Breezeway’ is implied through the use of a full-length skylight, which draws light deep into the new living zone

MGAO
