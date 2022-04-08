Woollahra House / MGAO

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a residential dwelling, located in a small pocket of the leafy Sydney suburb of Woollahra. The project involves the alteration and addition of an existing, heritage-listed terrace. The existing dwelling forms part of a row of single-story terraces houses, all of which share their rear boundary with a public park.

The alteration & addition reconfigure the interior to accommodate the needs of the clients growing family. The original portion of the house contains a small study/guest room and a living room. The new double-story addition contains a powder room/laundry.

An open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and amenities upstairs. The new living room has a strong connection to the rear garden, ensuring that the compact spaces retain a generous spatial quality.

The design inspiration for the new living zone came from the openness of the former breezeway (an external space that enables light and ventilation into the habitable rooms). The memory of the ‘Breezeway’ is implied through the use of a full-length skylight, which draws light deep into the new living zone