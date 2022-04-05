We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nazca House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Nazca House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

© Francisco Nocito© Francisco Nocito© Francisco Nocito© Francisco Nocito+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
Villa Pueyrredon, Argentina
  • Architects: Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Francisco Nocito
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Blindex, FV GRIFERIAS, Matyser, Prindemar, Roca
  • Lead Architect : Construction Manager
Text description provided by the architects. We find that the existing house to intervene was resolved on a single floor, detached from the perimeter walls, except in the garage sector, discovering a continuous courtyard that takes on different dimensions from the entrance of the house to the back of it. This condition was interesting for us to think of a project for a new house in constant contact with the outside, taking advantage of the continuity of this courtyard. 

Planta antes y después
Planta antes y después
Plantas reforma
Plantas reforma
The intervention consisted of preserving the original footprint of the house, demolishing the internal walls to achieve an integrated ground floor, and opening new connections to the outside. The solution for the openings consisted in creating an iron window system with three types of degrees of intimacy. They can be completely closed with perforated sheet metal shutters, partially open or the windows can be folded to achieve complete integration with the outside. The bedrooms were located on the upper floor, respecting the exempt condition and conforming to a new tower-shaped volume. 

This volume was covered to differentiate it from the ground floor, with a mixture of new bricks placed vertically and other old ones horizontally, resulting from the demolition of the interior walls of the ground floor. This new volume connects the ground floor with the level of the terrace located on the first floor.

Project gallery

Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
