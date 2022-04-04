We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Vertes Retreat / W O V E N Architecture and Design

Vertes Retreat / W O V E N Architecture and Design

Save this project
Vertes Retreat / W O V E N Architecture and Design

© silentSama architectural photography© silentSama architectural photography© Dolf Vermuelen Creative© silentSama architectural photography+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sakinaw Lake, Canada
Save this picture!
© Dolf Vermuelen Creative
© Dolf Vermuelen Creative

Text description provided by the architects. Vertes Retreat is a vacation home for a family of four located on the Sunshine Coast in BC Canada. The home is perched 30' above a pristine lake in the form of an L shape plan that hugs the existing rocky landscape.

Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography

Flat roofs hover above two wings of the home, providing large overhangs and covered outdoor spaces. A spacious one-story wing contains the Great Room, while a two-story wing contains the Entry, Media Room, Garage, and Bedrooms above. Skylights extend the entire length of the circulation paths at both wings of the home, flooding these areas with much-needed natural light during the long rainy winters of the Pacific Northwest.

Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography
Save this picture!
Level 1 Plan
Level 1 Plan

Large glass openings throughout the home frame stunning lake views as well as the rocky landscape behind in carefully select locations. A minimal exterior material palette consisting of cedar siding and cedar soffits provides warmth and texture and relates the building to the surrounding cedar forest.

Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography
Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography

Inside the home, concrete floors, white cabinetry, and wood ceilings provide a clean backdrop for the users to layer their lives on top. With floor-to-ceiling glass doors, level transitions, and materials that extend from the interior to the exterior, the boundary between inside and outside is dissolved, enhancing the experience of living in nature.

Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography

The heart of the home is the living room fireplace where a wood-burning fireplace provides heat and ambiance with large steel panels extending from the fireplace opening to the skylight above. The Living Room transitions to a covered outdoor space where the interior skylight continues to the exterior.

Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography
Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography

This space provides the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and curl up around the fire pit while staying dry. In addition, an Outdoor Kitchen and Dining area further support the concept of living in nature. As the name suggests, the home is an ideal place to play and rest during essential escapes from hectic urban life.

Save this picture!
© silentSama architectural photography
© silentSama architectural photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
W O V E N Architecture and Design
Office

Products

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Vertes Retreat / W O V E N Architecture and Design" 04 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979352/vertes-retreat-w-o-v-e-n-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream