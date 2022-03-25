Energy Efficient Buildings Are Key to Mitigating Climate Change

Before the pandemic, there was a concerted eﬀort from world leaders to curb the eﬀects of global warming, with nations from around the world trying to unite in this endeavor. There was an increased emphasis on policies and action plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through the rapid introduction of new energy saving technologies and innovative carbon dioxide removal techniques, with the purpose of meeting the Paris Agreement goal of carbon neutrality and limiting global warming to 1.5oC.

During the pandemic period, however, the focus changed as governments diverted their attention towards curbing the impact of the pandemic on human life and the economy.

While countries slowly recover from the effects of the pandemic, many regions have united to drive important initiatives to reduce carbon emissions within their territories. The European Union, for example, has launched the Renovation Wave initiative which involves significant funding for the deep retrofit and renovation of all existing inefficient buildings. These incentives are necessary to ensure that Europe is carbon neutral by 2050.

Europe’s buildings account for 40% of EU energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions. Most of Europe’s buildings are over 40 years old and uninsulated.

Save this picture! The above diagrams clearly show that a building's external walls contribute the highest % of heat/cooling loss from the building envelope.. Image Courtesy of Terraco

This leads to high energy costs to heat or cool old buildings and high carbon dioxide emissions. The largest contributor towards energy loss in buildings are external wall façades, and hence this part of the building envelope has been given priority in European countries for financing the energy efficient renovation of existing buildings. “ETICS / EIFS installation on existing buildings is without doubt the best and often the only viable solution for energy efficient renovation of external walls”, according to Terraco – a leader in environmentally friendly ﬁnishing materials.

Save this picture! EIFS Systems helps maintain consistent ambient interior temperatures in all weather conditions. Image Courtesy of Terraco

Terraco has been one of the market leaders in manufacturing Exterior InsulationFinishing Systems (EIFS) / Exterior Thermal Insulation Systems (ETICS) / External Wall Insulation (EWI) for over 30 years. The internationally tested and certiﬁed Terraco EIFS / ETICS systems are a preferred choice to make older buildings more energy eﬃcient and to ensure they meet - or in some cases, even surpass – new building insulation levels. This allows for urban regeneration of old neighborhoods, which will stand the test of time and, most importantly, can be achieved with minimal disruption to building occupants. EIFS / ETICS renovated buildings can result in up to 40% energy savings, due to the large decrease in energy consumption required for heating or cooling. These savings will allow for the capital costs of the EIFS / ETICS installation to be re-couped over a short period of time. However, the main benefit of an EIFS / ETICS retrofit installation is the remarkable reduction in carbon emissions.

Terraco’s EIFS systems are extensively tested and internationally certiﬁed to ensure their safety and performance profiles meet design criteria and building code requirements. Certifications include: ETAG 004 (European Union), BBA Agrément Certiﬁcate (United Kingdom), NSAI Agrément Board Certiﬁcate (Ireland), FED Speciﬁcation (US Army), UAE Civil Defence Approval and more.

Terraco's EIFS / ETICS systems are ﬁnished with its renowned textured coatings, stone coatings, and mineral-based coatings that are designed specifically for the region of use. These ﬁnishes are ultra-durable, easy to apply and have excellent weather and UV resistance properties.

Terraco is proud to have recently joined the EAE (European Association for External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems), which is the voice of the ETICS industry in Europe. The EAE members represent more than 80% of the ETICS systems installed in Europe. This will support Terraco’s efforts to collaboratively communicate the environmental beneﬁts of ETICS to stakeholders and policy makers and to constantly improve ETICS systems so they can continue to play a leading role in energy conservation.

The energy challenges of the post-pandemic world can be alleviated through a long- term commitment to sustainability and resiliency. Terraco believes that initiatives like the European Renovation Wave combined with internationally certiﬁed energy eﬃcient insulation systems such as EIFS / ETICS / EWI are key to achieving the target set by the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5oC. Retroﬁtting existing buildings with these systems will provide for an ideal solution in achieving these aims quickly, economically, and responsibly.