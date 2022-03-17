We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Apartment in Tel Aviv / Shilgi Architect

© Tamir Rogowski© Tamir Rogowski© Tamir Rogowski© Tamir Rogowski+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Shilgi Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tamir Rogowski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Iris Ceramica, Mody, Mutina, Etztroubad, Fal-ach, Green Gecko, Penthouse Basic, Trend Lighting
  • Contractor : Guy Kampinski
  • Carpenter : Alon Dodo
  • City : Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country : Israel
© Tamir Rogowski
Text description provided by the architects. Three apartments converted into a unique 140 square meter duplex in Jabotinsky Street, central Tel Aviv. A stylish bachelor pad for a new immigrant, and provide a holiday home for his extensive family visiting regularly from London

© Tamir Rogowski
Virtual project management - We initially met the client a few days before Covid really hit in early 2020. The client’s mother, who was to manage the renovation, planned to visit from London every few weeks but very soon a round of lockdowns began in Israel and in England, which meant we couldn’t meet the client in person for the entire project. All communications moved to WhatsApp and Zoom, whether regarding budget management, contractor management, and design choices, requiring some creative forms of presentation and plenty of 3D rendering.

© Tamir Rogowski
Plan - 4th Floor
© Tamir Rogowski
Bespoke furnishing - Almost every item in the apartment was tailor-made using local artisans - from lighting, carpentry, windows, furniture, to the beds and closets. We also focused on using unconventional combinations of ceramics or wallpaper, bold color combinations, and textures.

© Tamir Rogowski
Plan - 3rd Floor
© Tamir Rogowski
Design features for multi-functionality: The design style was stylish urban with middle eastern touches, but the apartment also had to fulfill multiple functions to suit a variety of lifestyles and needs:

  • A fun bachelor with a busy social life so we gave a trendy restaurant vibe, with a beer tap in the kitchen countertop, high bar, and seating corners scattered around the house and balcony.
  • A holiday apartment for visitors from London, giving everyone their own space, with some tourist touches, for example, in the guest toilet we designed a floor-to-ceiling wall mural of a Tel Aviv Street map interspersed with vintage Tel Aviv Street photos.

© Tamir Rogowski
  • Tel Aviv real estate is among some of the most expensive in the world, so we had to make every inch count such as a kitchen island that also functioned as the banister for a spiral staircase, a vertical garden wall on the balcony to save valuable floor space but still give a sense of a garden, guest suite with open plan bedroom/bathroom and freestanding bath, a ‘chill-out zone located in the open area between the bedrooms, that can be converted into an additional bedroom.

© Tamir Rogowski
  • The client wanted a flow between indoors and outdoors, so we used visual tricks like corner glass, continuing the outdoor balcony floor partially into the main floor, a continuation of the line of the indoor sofa with the outdoor seating, a double-sided fireplace for the salon as well as the balcony on winter evenings.

© Tamir Rogowski
© Tamir Rogowski
  • Whilst the client is single today, he wanted to future-proof the apartment to suit family life with comfort and child-safe solutions like the iron gate on the stairs that blend into the design and a zoola area that can be both a play area or closed off for the afternoon naps.
  • Sliding doors between the master suite and open living area downstairs, so that when the bachelor doesn’t have guests, he can create one large open space (see the library, desk, and spiral staircase downstairs. 

© Tamir Rogowski
Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Cite: "Apartment in Tel Aviv / Shilgi Architect" 17 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978674/apartment-in-tel-aviv-shilgi-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

