World
  China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 2 of 37China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 3 of 37China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Interior Photography, FacadeChina Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum, Renovation
Yancheng, China
China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 3 of 37
The Origin of Renovation - From Railway Station to Museum. From a typological point of view, the space of the traffic building and the exhibition building has a natural commonality. The tall waiting room and platform space of the railway station are suitable for transformation into exhibition space. The transformation of abandoned train stations into other functions has long been an international precedent. The Musée d'Orsay in Paris is the most successful example.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 8 of 37
China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 2 of 37
After the Yellow (Bo) Sea Migratory Bird Habitat was officially included in the World Heritage List, Yancheng urgently needed a window to display wetland culture to the outside world. The railway station is adjacent to the newly built wetland park. After being transformed into a wetland museum, it will become a new landmark for displaying Yancheng wetland culture.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Exterior Photography, Arch
Renovation Strategies - A Dialogue on the Inheritance of Old and New Buildings. The original railway station adopts a space truss structure, and the local floor height is low, which is difficult to meet the exhibition requirements. The renovation design retains the lower concrete structure, removes the existing grid, and adds a steel structure roof to meet the needs of users. A large-span truss is used to strengthen the reticulated shell structure, and the roof shape can be realized without moving the original structure and foundation.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
In terms of spatial relationship, the design continues the architectural scale and spatial relationship of the original railway station, refines the original architectural language, and creates a novel and modern architectural image. The public hall of the museum uses the existing building structure to create an open and transparent urban public living room.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 12 of 37
Technical realization - design system to ensure a high degree of completion. In order to maximize the transparency of the building's facade, the curtain wall design adopts a steel frame system with a load-bearing top and bottom. The high-precision steel profiles are only connected to the main structure at the top and the ground, and no other structural fulcrum is required in the middle. The steel column up to 24m is exposed, and the visual effect and structure of the curtain wall are expressed in a unified manner.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Facade
The roof modeling takes the original building corner as the starting point, uses the tangent of the arc line as the direction to generate the contour line, and forms a rhythmic and unified roof shape through the gradient technique. The silver-white linear elements also echo the intention of the feathers of the red-crowned crane, the protected animal of Yancheng Wetland.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 29 of 37
roof details
China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
In the program design stage, the structural engineer intervenes in advance to cooperate with the architect's modeling design. From the initial folded plate plan to the grid plan, the hexagonal truss + contact truss plan was finally adopted. All majors cooperate closely to ensure the consistency of roof shape and structure.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Interior Photography
China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 16 of 37
At the same time as the renovation of the railway station building, the original station square and waiting platform were also retained and used. The square in front of the station and the entry ramp was transformed into a city square, and the waiting platform was transformed into an outdoor exhibition area. At the same time, the original railway tracks, as the city axis, connect the museum area with the high-speed rail new city area and become the most important part of the entire urban design.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Image 22 of 37
perspective

With the advent of the era of high-speed rail, the old railway station in the city gradually lost its original transportation function. How to transform the railway station to make it play a new role is a problem facing many cities. The case of Yancheng Railway Station provides a new mode of renovation of existing buildings.

China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design - Exterior Photography
Project location

Address:Tinghu District, Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, China

About this office
DuShe Architectural Design
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "China Yellow Sea Wetlands Museum / DuShe Architectural Design" 31 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978673/china-yellow-sea-wetlands-museum-dushe-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

中国黄海湿地博物馆 / 上海都设营造建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

Top #Tags