We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Cascina Otto House / studio wok

Cascina Otto House / studio wok

Save this project
Cascina Otto House / studio wok
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Restoration
Cossano Belbo, Italy
  • Architects: studio wok
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Progetto Benessere, QUADRO
  • Builder : Offstage
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The farmhouse is located on the road that leads to the top of the hill of S. Bovo, surrounded by vineyards in a rural and suggestive landscape. The clients, a young couple from Berlin, wished to convert the anonymous existing building into a convivial place to host friends, a place that could also be transformed into an artistic residence or a vacation rental.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The building presents two levels with an "L" structure overlooking a courtyard and it's composed of an older part (north-east/south-west), already divided into pass-through rooms and storage spaces, and a large barn with a stable on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The first project operation was to clarify the planimetric system. The barn was kept as an open space and became the heart of the house, hosting the kitchen, the dining, and the living area. The typological identity has been preserved thanks to a 15-meters long window, which defines the transition between the inhabited space and the outside landscape and leaves the old brick pillars exposed.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

A new balcony, connected to the courtyard via an external staircase, reorganizes the access to the rooms and gives uniformity to the front of the building, also recalling a typical element of the rural architecture of the area.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The material choices follow a language that is both linked to the territory and contemporary at the same time. The plaster, originally present on the facades, has been removed to bring to light the “Langa stone” masonry with punctual brick inserts. The other elements and details typical of traditional architecture have also been preserved and enhanced.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The dialogue between the new grafts and the pre-existing elements occurs naturally, creating an almost timeless stratification. The internal floor of the living area, the external walkways, and sidewalks, as well as the new top curb that becomes the tympanum, are made of exposed concrete with its texture and color echoing those of the Langa stone.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

An infinity pool was built inside the garden and set on the slope for the water to reflect the color of the sky and mirror the view of the surrounding vineyards. 

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
studio wok
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationItaly
Cite: "Cascina Otto House / studio wok" 17 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978650/cascina-otto-house-studio-wok> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream