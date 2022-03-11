Cobolux Centre / dagli + atélier d’architecture

+ 11

Design : Türkan Dagli

Execution : Matthias Eichhorn

Convenience / Inconvenience : Energiae Consult sàrl

Exterior Carpentry : Luxfermeture

MEP : Reckinger

Construction : Groupe Manuel Cardoso

City : Biwer

Country : Luxembourg

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Cobolux Centre project by DAGLI+ Atelier d’Architecture provides the centre of operations for the Luxembourgish Butchery Cooperative Cobolux.

The project provides 3 floors of quality private and communal office space and 360 degrees of uninterrupted views of its surroundings. As such the office spaces benefit from direct daylight throughout the working hours of the day to ensure high-quality working conditions for their occupants.

The horizontal accent of the project’s form completes the existing urban grain, adapting existing architectural forms with gentle and sensitive moves to provide a thoroughly modern but auspiciously organized project.