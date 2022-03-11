We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Cobolux Centre / dagli + atélier d'architecture

Cobolux Centre / dagli + atélier d’architecture

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Biwer, Luxembourg
  Design : Türkan Dagli
  Execution : Matthias Eichhorn
  Convenience / Inconvenience : Energiae Consult sàrl
  Exterior Carpentry : Luxfermeture
  MEP : Reckinger
  Construction : Groupe Manuel Cardoso
  • City : Biwer
  • Country : Luxembourg
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The Cobolux Centre project by DAGLI+ Atelier d’Architecture provides the centre of operations for the Luxembourgish Butchery Cooperative Cobolux.

© Simone Bossi

The project provides 3 floors of quality private and communal office space and 360 degrees of uninterrupted views of its surroundings. As such the office spaces benefit from direct daylight throughout the working hours of the day to ensure high-quality working conditions for their occupants.

© Simone Bossi

The horizontal accent of the project’s form completes the existing urban grain, adapting existing architectural forms with gentle and sensitive moves to provide a thoroughly modern but auspiciously organized project.

© Simone Bossi

Project location

1 Haaptstrooss, 6869 Biwer, Luxembourg

dagli + atélier d'architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsLuxembourg
