We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Romania
  5. Mountain Restaurant / a-platz

Mountain Restaurant / a-platz

Save this project
Mountain Restaurant / a-platz
Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica

© Mihai Caranica© Mihai Caranica© Mihai Caranica© Mihai Caranica+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Piricske, Romania
  • Architects: a-platz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mihai Caranica
  • Architecture : a-platz
  • Structure : Milimetric Structure
  • MEP & HVAC : Tigra Will MEP
  • City : Piricske
  • Country : Romania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica

Text description provided by the architects. Located 10 km from Miercurea Ciuc, in the heart of the Harghita mountains, this project responds to a specific request: the design of a pavilion for families and children at the base of the ski slope. We intended to answer this question in a simple manner.

Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica

We imagined a pavilion that can be used all around the seasons, with interior space as well as a large perimetral terrace used as a solarium or allowing for other activities to happen. The pavilion responds to its environment in a subtle manner, by the orientation of the main space and the enlargement of the terrace towards the ski slope and the sun.

Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica

The strength of this architecture resides in its simple form: a symmetrical plan, a concentric arrangement of rooms, a continuous bench along the outside wall, a terrace surrounded by columns. Wood is the principal material of this project. The main reasons are the local know-how in site construction and the desire to use a single material, from structure to finishing. Presence Our approach is inspired by examples of vernacular architectures. This autonomous and intelligible form integrates naturally into its environment through its comprehensible volume and the natural aging of its envelope.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Materiality The choice of timber was made in a natural way. Wood is an important heritage and resource in the area. Used sensibly and responsibly, it is associated with the identity of the place. The structure, finishes, doors, windows, and furniture are made in pinewood from the local responsible industry. Interior The use of wood, as an extension of the work carried out on the envelope, is part of a simple strategy, to use a single material throughout the entire project.

Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica
Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica

The furniture customized in the same essence as the exterior is developed specifically for the needs of the restaurant. The long outdoor bench extends into the main space to offer new uses. This approach is part of a larger reflection carried out on interior-exterior continuity and the overall coherence of the project.

Save this picture!
© Mihai Caranica
© Mihai Caranica

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Piricske, Romania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
a-platz
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRomania
Cite: "Mountain Restaurant / a-platz" 10 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978221/mountain-restaurant-a-platz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream