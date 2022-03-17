Computational Design is a Tough Nut to Crack. Here’s How Architects Can Succeed

Save this picture! Parametric design render by Oneistox graduate Alab Adviento. Image Courtesy of Oneistox

Although computational design as a technique applied in the architectural field has been around for two decades, the infinite possibilities it presents are only just being discovered. The horizons of designing using programming software are expanding alongside the growing popularity of tools like Rhino 3D and Revit. What aspiring architects will hereon have to be mindful of as they train themselves for the industry is that computational design software is not to be treated as a ‘to-do item’ to be ticked off for only adding to one’s résumé. Rather, it’s an opportunity to delve deeper into one’s creative instincts.

Modern computational design offers several benefits to architects, including ease of experimenting with design options, smooth data management, automation of repetitive tasks, design analysis, and simulation. Adoption of computational techniques in the AEC industry has had a trickle-down effect in the realm of academia. More and more educational institutes have not only accepted but also encouraged the use of computational tools for solving complex design problems. What has not kept pace with this evolution, however, is design pedagogy that teaches architects to ‘think algorithmically’ – something that’s essential for fully exploiting the potential of computational design tools.

The Trials and Tribulations of Getting (Parametric) Stuff Done

It so happens that upon entering architecture school, students find themselves overwhelmed by the whirlwind of developments in the world of computational design, more specifically parametric design. If one were to map the journey of an aspiring parametric architect, it almost always begins with a trip down the Internet rabbit hole of scrolling through the designs, structures, techniques, and philosophies of Zaha Hadid, Chris Precht, Bjarke Ingels and similar practitioners.

Students emerge from this rabbit hole inspired and motivated, only to burrow into another deeper rabbit hole – open-source platforms that offer quick instructions for getting started with computational software and plugins. Platforms such as these typically host educational content that focuses on teaching software tips, tricks and hacks for, to put it crudely, ‘getting stuff done’.

Save this picture! Mapping the journey of an aspiring parametric architect. Image Courtesy of Oneistox

It is here that students first begin to stumble and limit their design thinking. Most educational content found on free online resources, such as YouTube, comes devoid of any pedagogy for design instruction. As a result, what users learn is to replicate designs rather than create original ones. There’s a false sense of accomplishment that manifests here – students feel they’ve mastered a software and its features but in reality are unable to make full use of it to visualise their own original design ideas. This is because the development of algorithmic thinking, which is supposed to ideally go hand-in-hand with the learning of computational design tools, remains grossly stunted.

Still, the reason why aspiring designers gravitate towards these platforms is the lack of formalised education in this arena. So far, higher education institutes in most countries have been slow to incorporate computational design methods into their curriculum and unable to equip students with digital skills in a systematic manner.

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

With digitization engulfing the AEC industry at breakneck speed, the need of the hour is developing a pedagogy for architectural learning that focuses on both algorithmic and design thinking. ‘Algorithmic thinking’ here means channelling creative intuition into a logical, step-by-step design process, while ‘design thinking’ means approaching design problems through a human-centred lens. A step in this direction has been made by Oneistox, a new-age learning platform on a mission to empower architects with skills of the future.

Save this picture! Applying algorithmic thinking to design a parametric structure in Rhino 3D. Image Courtesy of Oneistox

Oneistox’s Parametric Modelling Certification Course features a specialised curriculum that takes learners through the fundamentals of parametric design via modelling in Rhino 3D and its plugins like Grasshopper, LunchBox and Ladybug, as well as visualisation techniques via Lumion.

Save this picture! Parametric design software taught by Oneistox. Image Courtesy of Oneistox

These learnings are then applied to a capstone project wherein learners develop their own parametric designs. Over the course of 13 weeks of online, part-time learning, participants feel confident enough to create and present original parametric designs. Ultimately, the course graduates are well equipped to not only contribute but also leave a meaningful impact on the computational design industry.

In the Digital Age, architects can hardly afford to miss out on learning computational design the right way.